Queer characters to dress up as this Halloween

Representation is crucial to all groups who’ve been historically underrepresented. This especially applies to media and Hollywood, where many groups, such as the LGBTQ+ community, were systemically silenced.

Oftentimes, queer actors and actresses aren’t acknowledged since queerness is difficult to monetize and lacks the public’s support. This results in a lot of lavender marriages and controversies. While there’s more work to be done, actors and directors have begun to incorporate characters on film that reflect the diversity of society. Sexual orientation and gender identity are no exception, of course.

There are tons of characters today of the LGBTQ+ community who’ve played spectacular roles in popular series. And what better way to honor these characters than to dress up as them for Halloween?

First, of course, we have Robin Buckley from “Stranger Things.” A lesbian, Buckley is the only confirmed queer character on the show. Although she experiences unrequited love throughout her life, she makes an intelligent and relevant character in the series. Anyone would be able to recognize Buckley’s Scoops Ahoy uniform, a spin off of a striped sailor uniform.

To form a duo, one can dress up as her co-worker, Steve Harrington, or her crush, Vickie. The striped sailor uniform can be found on websites like Amazon, Etsy, and Spirit Halloween. If not, a sailor uniform with white knee-high socks and a red tie would do.

Princess Bonnibel Bubblegum and Marceline Abadeer the Vampire Queen are another pair of iconic, queer characters. Their confirmed lesbian relationship on “Adventure Time” was one of the most influential during the series finale in 2018.

Princess Bubblegum vouches for a bright, pink hair color, a floor-length dress and a gold crown. Marceline, in true Vampire Queen fashion sense, instead has long black hair, wears a gray muscle shirt, and dark blue skinny jeans. She tops this all off with red, knee-length heeled-boots.

While Marceline’s costume requires a simple pair of blue skinny jeans, muscle shirt and boots, Princess Bubblegum’s costume is more flamboyant. A cheap, long-haired pink wig, plastic crown, and a long floor-length dress could do, but there are other store options, too.

“Steven Universe” made history throughout its broadcast for its frequently inclusive set of characters. Rebecca Sugar, the queer creator of the show, took it upon herself to make the series as representative as possible to honor the LGBTQ+ community.

Among its LGBTQ+ characters were major characters like Pearl, Peridot, Obsidian, Rose Quartz, Ruby, Sapphire, Rainbow Quartz, and many more. Many of these characters reflect their abilities in their clothing, commonly wearing the color of the gem they’re named after.

A costume for Rose Quartz, for example, requires a long pink wig, a dress with different pink shades, and pink armor.

Dressing up as gems with other “Steven Universe” enthusiasts would make a great group costume. If costume-making isn’t someone’s thing, they could also purchase one.

Lastly, Lana Winters from “American Horror Story: Asylum” is one of the most memorable queer characters from a horror series. Though she endures lots of suffering while trapped in an asylum, she escapes an insane, homophobic psychologist by weaponizing her surroundings and collecting evidence of cruel institution practices.

Deeming a short bob wig, cosplayers could wear business casual clothing like long coats and knee-length dresses. Winters also wears a blue hospital gown while often smoking a cigarette at the asylum. These gowns are easy to find and affordable. The cigarette is optional.

It’d be twice as iconic to celebrate Halloween and OUTober at the same time. Ultimately, however, Halloween costumes are up to those who wear them. The tricks and treats are up to you.