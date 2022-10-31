5 movies to watch during Halloween

As Halloween crawls ever so closer, now is the time to watch movies that fit the spirit of frights. However, not all Halloween movies are there to make audiences scream.

Some are there to make people laugh and enjoy themes of adventure.

While the final days of October upon us, here are five Halloween movies to get you in the spirit of all things creepy, funny and mysterious.

1. “Halloween” (2018) directed by David Gordon Green

A continuation from the original 1978 film, “Halloween” (2018) brings Michael Myers to the modern day, going on a killing spree after being locked up for 40 years due to his killing spree in the first film.

It is a simple slasher film that has so many executions and makes the movie suspenseful along with keeping you guessing what is going to happen next. Watching it with others also makes the film more enjoyable, especially during moments of comic relief where characters flee the area.

2. “The Haunted Mansion” (2003) directed by Rob Minkoff

Starring comedic legend Eddie Murphy, this supernatural mystery brings in families watching with the question, what is wrong with this mansion? The answer, it’s haunted by a tragic love story of a ghost with unfinished business in his mansion.

While uncovering the secrets of the mansion and those that possess it, families will enjoy the action and comedy Murphy brings to the table, getting into hilarious situations with the paranormal, all while trying to keep his family safe and together.

3. “Scary Movie” (2000) directed by Keenan Ivory Wayans

A movie that makes fun of horror movies, “Scary Movie” is able to show the ridiculousness of the horror genre. Films such as “Scream” aren’t safe from the satire this movie produces and pokes fun at the terrible decision making characters stereotypically make in life-threatening situations.

The movie leaves you gasping for air, as uncontrollable laughter takes over each time an over-the-top scene occurs and offers everything for those who like horror films, such as character deaths, but can’t handle it’s suspenseful and serious nature.

4. “Ghostbusters” (1984) directed by Ivan Reitman

Ghosts haunt the streets of New York City, spreading mischief everywhere they go. “Who are you gonna call?” This 1984 supernatural comedy brings interest into the unknown, learning about ghosts and ways to stop supernatural beings from destroying the planet.

This movie is fun for the whole family, as the mystery into the hauntings, as well as the rollercoaster ride of action, will keep your focus. Not to mention, the movies theme has become a staple in Halloween culture, speaking about ghosts and ghouls and the creepy nature that can come with them.

5. “The Conjuring” (2013) directed by James Wan

Real life accounts of possessions and demonic happenings make movies like “The Conjuring” take these events and shake you to your core. Taking place in the 1970s, a family moves into an abandoned farmhouse, unknowing to the kind of evil that silently awaits them.

With jump scares and fast camera work during paranormal events, this movie can leave you worried about what will happen next. Although the movie is almost a decade old, it still lives up its the suspenseful nature and with the fact that this is based on true events, it has the ability to keep you awake for the rest of your night.

Whether you watch alone or with friends and family, these films will give you a good haunt as we celebrate the spooky holiday.