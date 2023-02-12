“9 to 5: The Musical” aims to spotlight female empowerment

The anticipated “9 to 5: The Musical” directed by Cynthia Ferrer is set to debut on the Musical Theatre West stage at the Carpenter Performing Arts Center, starting Feb. 10 and will run until Feb. 26.

Based on the original 1980 “9 to 5” movie starring Dolly Parton, Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda, the film was adapted into a musical in 2008 in Los Angeles before taking on Broadway.

The program is excited to bring some of Dolly Parton’s award-winning music to life for its first show of the 2023 season.

“We wanted our first production of the season to be something funny, exciting, and upbeat,” said Paul Garman, Executive Director and Producer of Musical Theatre West.

“9 to 5: The Musical” inspired the actual song “9 to 5.” Dolly Parton wrote this during filming in her first ever acting role as character Doralee Rhodes.

Taking on the iconic role as one of the lead actresses, Madison Claire Parks, will be portraying Doralee in “9 to 5: The Musical” and is excited to present the character in a new light while presenting female friendship and empowerment.

“It is so exciting and absolutely terrifying because she [Parton] made it so iconic that I have to give a little sprinkle and it’s been so fun,” Parks said. “I’ve got big long hair, gorgeous costumes and it’s really, really fun.”

Besides dressing in big hair or fun “Dollywood” fashion, the musical dives deep into serious issues considering the show takes place in 1979.

“Not much has changed, having to deal with sexism in the workplace and everything,” Parks said. “One of my favorite things about the show is just the female friendships that are built in heightened circumstances.”

Park stated that the audience can “expect lots of raw and great numbers.”

“We knew ‘9 to 5′ was the perfect choice, and Dolly Parton’s masterful songs are sure to bring our audiences to their feet,” Garman said. “Our hope is to welcome more of the many different communities in Long Beach and southern California to our theater this year, to enjoy a slice of Broadway in their own backyard.”