No luck needed on St. Patrick’s Day, just Irish Pubs

Long Beach has an extensive amount of Irish pubs to indulge in this March 17 with different atmospheres and plenty of beverages. The city locals have their go-to pubs on Fourth Street known to locals as Dive Bar Row, downtown and especially Second Street to Belmont Shore.

1. Murphy’s Pub at Belmont

Murphy’s has been a neighborhood favorite since 1982. Located above the Belmont Athletic Club, the casual bar has a patio that overlooks Second Street. Murphy’s is the home of the Hall of Hops Beer Passport with over 70 beers from all around the world. Ask the bartender for the beer-inspired passport and start your adventure. After going around the world in 70 beers, you will receive a t-shirt and your name will be permanently engraved on the hall of hops plaque.

2. Shenanigans Irish Pub & Grille

Located at Shoreline Village, Shenanigans is an easygoing spot to drink beer, pick between sixteen different TVs and listen to live music on the weekends. There is a broad menu selection from burgers to traditional Irish cuisine such as corned beef and cabbage, which you can enjoy indoor or outdoor waterfront seating.

3. Shannon’s Bayshore

Located on the bar strip on Second Street, Shannons is an old-school Long Beach classic vibrant with red and green LED lights flickering outside. Good beer and the delicious gin are enough to make you come back to Shannon’s. People flock to the dive-like spot to order their signature drink, Shoot the Root, a shot of root beer dropped into a Coors Light. With an all-day happy hour Monday to Friday, a jukebox and generous servings and affordable drinks, Shannon’s tends to be overcrowded on the weekends.

4. The Auld Dubliner

Overwhelm your liver with Irish cocktails and one of California’s largest whiskey collections. Located at the Pike Outlets and imported directly from Dublin, Ireland, The Auld Dubliner is Long Beach’s first authentic pub. Menu selections include authentic Irish cuisine ranging from shepherd’s pie to traditional beef and cabbage. With live music and Irish cover bands six days a week, many craft beers and occasional trivia nights and pint nights, the pub is a true reminder of Ireland.

5. Gallaghers

Gallaghers is a Long Beach staple with a large beer selection and an outdoor patio with large TVs always playing sports. The owner, Ciaran Gallagher began working at his father’s restaurant in Derry, Ireland when he was only 15-years-old which is why some call Gallaghers “gourmet cuisine.” Gallaghers will be having Happy Hour till 7 p.m. so be sure to get there before then.

Most importantly, stay safe and drink responsibly. Sláinte!