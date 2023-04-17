Factory farming is damaging the environment, SustainU warns

SustainU, an environmental organization at Long Beach State, is raising awareness about the impacts of factory farming on the environment this Earth Month.

“Seeds of Greed” was a workshop hosted by the organization this past Tuesday, inviting students to learn about what factory farming is and what steps can be taken to undo its damage.

Factory farming is a method of farming commonly used in the food trade in several countries. Highly controversial, the practice involves confining animals into crowded spaces in an effort to maximize the production output of animal products.

“If you’re aware of the impacts of factory farming [on the environment], you can take steps to undo it. That’s why it’s important to learn about this,” said USU’s Lead Sustainability Assistant Isha Seth.

The negative consequences of factory farms on our environment are complex. The carbon footprint that is produced by agricultural emissions was highlighted during the workshop.

Methane and nitrous oxide are emitted in large quantities through factory farming, and these gases are up to 300 times more damaging than carbon dioxide.

The workshop aimed to empower students at CSULB to take action on an individual level to help undo the negative effects of agricultural emissions. One major action students can take, according to Seth, is to eat sustainably when possible.

“Choosing locally-grown foods can reduce carbon emissions associated with the transportation of [food products],” Seth said.

The Farmer’s Market, held on Tuesdays by the Student Recreation and Wellness Center Entry Plaza, was one resource mentioned to students at the workshop looking to make environmentally-friendly food choices.

The Seeds of Greed workshop was one event in a series of upcoming workshops held by SustainU to bring awareness about environmentalism and encourage students to do their part in making a change for the planet.

When asked about the importance of hosting these events, USU Sustainability Graduate Assistant Delicia Fernandes emphasized the need for simple, informative lessons that can reach a wide audience.

“A lot of us are just trying to get by in school. We need accessible presentations [on campus] that tell us exactly how to be more sustainable in our everyday lives,” Fernandes said.

SustainU hopes that these educational workshops will help more students at CSULB feel confident and empowered to take steps toward creating a more sustainable campus and planet.