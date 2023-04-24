Culture Fest: A celebration of identities

Culture Fest premiered prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, but has since returned to the Long Beach State campus on Thursday ready to make up for the lost time.

Organized by the Associated Students Inc. and Beach Pride Events, students that attended were able to immerse and educate themselves on the different groups present.

Because CSULB students come from many different walks of life, Culture Fest allows various cultural organizations to come together and embrace the differences and similarities they possess while also shedding light on those unfamiliar with the cultural customs.

“In a community and university that is very diverse, it is important that the culture is represented and showcased,” ASI Chief Diversity Officer Fatima Zeferino said. “Learning about different cultures and backgrounds firsthand is a valuable experience.”

The Speaker’s Platform offered an abundance of different ways for participants to engage in cultural activities that would leave a lasting impression. Authentic cuisine, hennas, art stations and caricatures were provided.

In addition to activities, a diverse mix of ethnic performers took the stage, showcasing the lively dancing, singing, or playing of an instrument that is unique to their culture.

An Afro-Cuban dance from the Ocandeniye Dance Company attracted much attention along with performances from Cara C, an Asian pop violinist and Mariachi Arcoiris, the world’s first LGBTQ+ mariachi group.

Amongst the groups at Culture Fest was the South Asian Student Association. In an attempt to raise money and awareness of the club, the group sold samosas, a South Asian staple. The group emphasizes celebrating its culture and values through the events they host.

“We have a couple of major events throughout the year,” Annad Panure, president of the club said. “In the fall semester, we celebrate Diwali, the Festival of Lights and in the spring we celebrate Holi, the Festival of Colors, Love and Spring.”

Panure said the South Asian Student Association encourages all students to join these festivities, as it is a celebration of joy and happiness.

New to the CSULB campus is the Iranian Student Association, who was at Culture Fest calling upon Iranian students to join. Traditional rugs were displayed and the group demonstrated how to write students’ names in Farsi.

The club strives to provide a safe space for students to feel supported when missing their home county while placing an emphasis on poetry, art, education and cuisine.

“We invite other cultures to ours,” Zhina Shirdel, president of the Iranian Student Association said. “Feeling united with other Iranians and cultures is important, especially after everything that is going on in Iran.”

Culture Fest allows for the exposure and inclusivity of different ethnic groups. Events like this, bring forth a space where underrepresented groups can be seen and heard.