Has Disney seen better days?

Everything from “Mulan” to “The Little Mermaid” and “Lilo and Stitch” has played a vital role in shaping the Disney franchise into what it is today.

To some, these new adaptations are rather nostalgic and incite a wholesome feeling while watching the once-animated films reimagined into a live-action version.

To others, the execution of some of their favorite movies is pretty disappointing.

Third-year computer science major Arelyz Marin said, “I think the live-action adaptations are definitely nostalgic, and I like how the movies are constantly changing with the times. Sometimes it’s nice to see a new twist on an old movie while still holding its original storyline.”

When it came down to how Marin felt about the casting, she talked about the recent buzz surrounding the new live-action “Lilo and Stitch” film’s casting of the character Nani.

Marin recognizes the community’s desire to cast someone who more closely resembles the original character’s appearance and better represents the culture.

“Sometimes people don’t realize how impactful it is to see your people on the screen,” Marin says.

Marin also believes members of said cultural community eagerly anticipate a film that faithfully reflects their culture.

Vince Warren, a film and electronic arts major in his third year, disagrees with the nostalgic aspect.

“Almost every live-action film I’ve seen has disappointed me,” Warren said. “It might just be how I think, but it feels more technical and focused on effects rather than that same child-like feeling.”

Warren holds Disney accountable for stripping the factors of the original movies that were meant to appeal to people’s “inner child.” He also said that he doesn’t think many of the live-action adaptations are necessary.

Second-year studio art major Eric Caday is on the fence regarding the concept.

“To me, the concept of live-action adaptations for Disney films can be a hit or miss. The idea of live-action adaptation for fictional and animated films provokes a hope for nostalgia as if I was watching it for the first time,” Caday said.

Unfortunately, Caday also says he is gradually becoming let down by what is shown in trailers and what is reported in the media.

Regardless, he still holds out hope for the future of live adaptations, especially ones that could potentially resemble his Filipino heritage, like “Raya and the Last Dragon.”

Some people still believe there are Disney movies that didn’t need to be remade, according to The Guardian. However, Caday disagrees.

In the end, Disney remakes offer creators the opportunity to update scripts or songs that are no longer trendy in the modern world. This gives the old Disney animated films a chance to be adapted for a more contemporary audience.