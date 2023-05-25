Five summer films to add to your release radar

From sunburns to sweat beads, the summer is the time to take in all the heat, and then find a way to escape it. What better way to run from the rays than with a bag of buttered popcorn, a movie ticket and a seat right under the air conditioning vent?

With upcoming film releases, a trip to the theater may become more than an escape. It might just be an entire experience.

1. “Insidious: Red Door”

Like a bow tied around a freshly wrapped present, “Insidious: Red Door” aims to finally finish the story of the Lambert Family, who suffered enormous trauma after their young son was spiritually possessed by a generational curse.

The film focuses on the changed lives of the original actors, played by Patrick Wilson, Rose Byrne and Ty Simpkins. The father and son duo is forced to go back into The Further and “face their family’s dark past and a host of new and more horrifying terrors that lurk behind the red door.”

Filled with the franchise’s iconic jump scares, eerie mood lighting and unsettling music, the movie will pick up right where it left off in its theatrical release on July 7.

2. “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts”

As seen in the trailer, the film will serve as a sequel to “Bumblebee”, finishing events that took place in the 2018 film. Directed by Steven Caple Jr, audience members will be introduced to a new type of Transformer called the Maximals, as they explore the ongoing battle between Autobots and Terrorcons

Set in 1994, 13 years before the original “Transformers” film, the director seemingly plays with the timeline as many of its die-hard fans question whether the famed Megatron will make an appearance. Though Megatron’s camera time as yet to be confirmed, viewers are guaranteed to be reunited with main characters Scourge, Battletrap, Nightbird, Transit and Freezer.

The action-packed robotic war will be brought to theaters on June 9.

3. “Elemental”

Brought by the makers of box office its like “Inside Out” and “The Incredibles”, Disney and Pixar are teaming up once again to create a feature film following the story of “an unlikely pair in a city where fire, water, land and air residents live together.”

Budding with creative characters including a walking flame named Ember and a dripping pile of water named Wade, the film aims to “transport moviegoers to an extraordinary place where a host of elements live and work.”

Rather than keeping it straight-to-streaming, Disney won’t be releasing the film on Disney+ during its release. To catch it before it disappears, movie buffs and disney adults alike can see it in theaters on June 16.

4. “The Flash”

Somewhere in the DC Universe fandom, someone is looking for answers. When Barry Allen uses his superpowers to travel back in time, questions may be satisfied as viewers gain an understanding of the gap between then and the 1992 film “Batman Returns”.

In an attempt to save his loved ones, the speedy superhero finds himself creating a world without superheroes, slowly erasing the presence of his own life. To beat the odds and save the future, the Flash must win in a race against time.

Kryptonian and annihilation will be widely available for mass enjoyment on June 16.

5. “Barbie”

For those looking to stay within the realm of the season without actually dying of heat stroke, Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” is the perfect set to live vicariously through. Initially announced in 2009, the film has since been a process long in the making.

In spite of the lengthy excursion, the movie has gained a massive following on social media, particularly seen in the Twitter community. As fans take to the web-app to share both excitement and critiques, casted stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling have shared pictures along the way.

Directed and written by the woman that brought its patrons “Lady Bird”, the film will explore the adventures of a doll who’s forced to leave her plastic world behind and acclimate to real life.

Will a life without plastic still be fantastic? Find out on July 21.

In case opportunities are missed, there is always on-demand. It’s better late than never.