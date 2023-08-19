Dorming at The Beach? Here’s what you’ll need

Health

About 32% of all U.S. college students catch a cold or virus while in school, according to a report from Statista. While all dorming students are required to submit their immunization records, being around new students can result in the common cold. Being prepared can go a long way.

DayQuil/NyQuil or other cold-relief medicines

Advil/Tylenol or other pain relievers

Benadryl or other allergy relievers

Student Health Services also offer care and over-the-counter medicines for reduced prices at the pharmacy located at 1250 N. Bellflower Blvd. Call 562-985-4771 for more information.

Kitchen

All dorms come with a microwave and mini fridge. Hillside and Parkside also have communal kitchens. By bringing the right items, students can supplement their meal plans in the dorms.

Single-set dishes (plates, bowls, cups)

Single-set cutlery (fork, knife, spoon)

Tupperware

Water bottle

Dish soap

Sponge

No open-coil, open-flame or high-wattage appliances are allowed. This includes toasters, rice cookers, air fryers, crock pots, hot plates or electric grills.

Bath

Depending on your room, you may be sharing a bathroom with four to five people, or a whole floor. No matter the situation, these items will get you through the experience.

Shower shoes

Shower caddy

Towel set

Bed

All beds are 80’’ twin XL with storage underneath. Whether you sleep with one pillow or five, you’ll need these bedding items.

Pillow

Pillowcase

Sheets

Comforter

Other

These items are time-tested as necessities for the dorms.

Floor or desk fan

Desk light

Steamer/Iron

Garbage bags

Laundry soap, dryer sheets

Feminine hygiene products

Don’t panic if you happen to forget something from home. The Beach Shops on campus offer many of these items for purchase. There are also a variety of stores surrounding CSULB where these items can be purchased.

More information about housing and residential life can be found on the housing website, including information on what not to bring. By following this guide, your dorm necessities are sure to be covered.