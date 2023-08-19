Dorming at The Beach? Here’s what you’ll need

Health
About 32% of all U.S. college students catch a cold or virus while in school, according to a report from Statista. While all dorming students are required to submit their immunization records, being around new students can result in the common cold. Being prepared can go a long way.
- DayQuil/NyQuil or other cold-relief medicines
- Advil/Tylenol or other pain relievers
- Benadryl or other allergy relievers
Student Health Services also offer care and over-the-counter medicines for reduced prices at the pharmacy located at 1250 N. Bellflower Blvd. Call 562-985-4771 for more information.
Kitchen
All dorms come with a microwave and mini fridge. Hillside and Parkside also have communal kitchens. By bringing the right items, students can supplement their meal plans in the dorms.
- Single-set dishes (plates, bowls, cups)
- Single-set cutlery (fork, knife, spoon)
- Tupperware
- Water bottle
- Dish soap
- Sponge
No open-coil, open-flame or high-wattage appliances are allowed. This includes toasters, rice cookers, air fryers, crock pots, hot plates or electric grills.
Bath
Depending on your room, you may be sharing a bathroom with four to five people, or a whole floor. No matter the situation, these items will get you through the experience.
- Shower shoes
- Shower caddy
- Towel set
Bed
All beds are 80’’ twin XL with storage underneath. Whether you sleep with one pillow or five, you’ll need these bedding items.
- Pillow
- Pillowcase
- Sheets
- Comforter
Other
These items are time-tested as necessities for the dorms.
- Floor or desk fan
- Desk light
- Steamer/Iron
- Garbage bags
- Laundry soap, dryer sheets
- Feminine hygiene products
Don’t panic if you happen to forget something from home. The Beach Shops on campus offer many of these items for purchase. There are also a variety of stores surrounding CSULB where these items can be purchased.
More information about housing and residential life can be found on the housing website, including information on what not to bring. By following this guide, your dorm necessities are sure to be covered.