ASI to kick off fall semester with Smorgasport

Long Beach State’s annual Smorgasport will bring a carnival experience to campus on Sept. 8, with an assortment of available food trucks, games and rides.

The event, hosted by Associated Students, Inc. Beach Pride Events, will be free for LBSU students with a campus ID. Students must sign an online liability waiver at check-in,. A parent or guardian signature will be required if students are under 18 years old.

Live music, henna artists, photo booths and a roller rink will also be among the many attractions at the event. Some campus clubs and organizations will also provide free merchandise and activities for attendees.

The event serves to foster community on campus and give students a safe space to socialize, according to Beach Pride Events Coordinator April Marie Castro.

“Whether students live in residential life or are transfer students, it’s an opportunity to destress and kick off the year with a fun activity on campus,” Castro said.

The event will be held from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at parking lots E1 and G3. The first 1,000 students to arrive will receive a free t-shirt at check-in.

Last year, the event drew in approximately 5,000 attendees. ASI anticipates a similarly high attendance due to positive student feedback from previous years.

“I’ve never seen another campus do something like this,” Castro said. “As long as students love it…we’ll keep bringing it back.”