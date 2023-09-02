Long Beach State farmer’s market returns with new location

CSULB’s farmer’s market hosted by Associated Students Inc. returns, held every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A campus resource existing prior to the pandemic, the market has food, produce, clothing and jewelry available for students and locals.

Adequate and affordable food options on campus have been a concern for many Long Beach State students. Most food and drinks at the market sell from $4 to $10, making vendors a convenient option for students on-the-go or on a budget.

Most vendors accept EBT, WIC, SNAP and Apple Pay in addition to cash and card, making them more accessible for all students.

It is also a way for members of the Long Beach community to support each other by improving campus life while supporting small businesses.

Elvis Gonzales from Pupusas Salvoreñas is a long-term vendor, selling his goods even prior the pandemic. Students can buy pupusas for $4 and agua frescas for $6.

Gonzales is excited to return to campus for another semester. He views the market as “convenient for students to get a quick snack or lunch in between classes.”

He also noted the location change, saying that it feels more accessible for students, as opposed to the previous location near the Student Recreation and Wellness Center.

Another vendor, named Bao Bao House, serves seven dumplings for $6. Arepas: The Venezuelan Experience sells empanadas and cheese arepas for $6.



Karla Virgen, a freshman public relations major, attended the market for the first time this Tuesday. She discovered the market through ASI posters and social media posts.

She is excited to attend the farmer’s market throughout the semester as an alternative to other food options on campus. Initially worried about variety in her diet, Karla said attending the market addressed this concern.

“The pupusas are more authentic than the dining hall,” Virgen said. “The agua frescas also remind me of home.”

It can be difficult for incoming freshman to acclimate to college life. According to Virgen, the farmers market may aid in easing the transition. By providing familiar food, the market allows students to experience the comfort of home.

Some of the other vendors include Brother’s Products, Gourmet Tamales Me Gusta, Lāmon Cookies and Lumini Jewelry.

The farmer’s market will take place every Tuesday from Aug. 22 to Dec. 5., excluding fall break during the week of Nov. 21.