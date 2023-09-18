Newer generations, more tattoos, less taboos

Tattoos and tattooing have early evidence dating back to 5,000 B.C. and have been part of society ever since. However, lots of people criticize and dismiss the art, as it became more mainstream in recent generations.

Yet, millennials and Gen Z are the two most inked generations. According to the Statista Research Department, 41% of millennials and 23% of Gen Z have at least one tattoo, as of 2021.

Tattoos have not been as taboo recently due to the new generations normalizing them in society, especially with millennials and Generation Z increasing the tattoo numbers over the last years.

Cole Strem, a 39-year-old tattoo artist from Port City Tattoo in Long Beach, has been tattooing people since 2007 and attributes the increase of tattoo tolerance in society to shows, celebrities and overall normalization.

“As back like in the ‘70 and ‘80s, it was more like an outlaw, only gang members and prison people had tattoos… now with social media, your favorite rapper has its face tattooed and it’s more in your face,” Strem said. “Cops have tattoos, firefighters, nurses, doctor, lawyers… It’s something for everybody.”

Strem said that even though it’s becoming more accepted in society, there are people that still dislike tattoos.

Strem noted older religious people still see it as a taboo, but he hopes to see more of the younger generations taking over the culture and normalizing it in society.

He said that lots of teenagers from Generation Z over 18 years old are coming into the shop, with the most frequent tattoo requests being names, quotes from songs or books and names of authors.

Even though Strem likes the new generation’s appreciation of tattoos, he encourages them to get something that you won’t regret later in life.

Strem’s style is more focused on American traditional tattoos. Tattoos that resemble sailor tattoos, with skulls, eagles, roses and native symbolism.

“We always try to convince them just to get something classic and timeless that will never go out of style,” Strem said.

Many students at CSULB have tattoos, including Jennifer Diaz.

Jennifer Diaz is a 27-year-old accounting major who has nine tattoos. A couple of cartoon tattoos represent her childhood, flowers and a hummingbird that represents peace.

Diaz said that people are getting more tattoos because it’s a way to represent themselves through art.

“It’s something that it’s becoming more acceptable especially in jobs… You don’t need to cover them anymore,” Diaz said.

Jess Whitten, a 22-year-old vocal performance major, has 11 tattoos inspired by drawings that her and her friends would make on her arm when she was a child.

“I think more people are becoming open-minded to it, and more open-minded to form of expressions that they used to be especially in the workplace,” Whitten said.

Whitten also said that she believes this generation cares less about what others think. People are more likely to express themselves artistically through not only tattoos, but also in clothes and hairstyles.

Tattoos are becoming a norm in today’s society. The taboo surrounding them will likely be gone in coming generations.