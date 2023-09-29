Jazz sensation Samara Joy takes center stage at The Beach

Samara Joy McLendon is not your average 23-year-old college graduate. In February, she won two Grammys for Best New Artist and Best Jazz Vocal Album for “Linger Awhile.”

On Sept. 23, the award-winning singer kicked off the fall season at the Carpenter Performing Arts Center with her velvety voice that is reminiscent of the golden age of jazz.

However, before she took the stage, Joy opened her soundcheck to students at Long Beach State who study jazz or perform in the jazz ensembles on campus. The singer also took time to answer students’ questions about her musical process and the steps she takes to prepare for a performance.

“It’s fantastic seeing her do this because she is these singers’ age and she is living the dream that a lot of them are in pursuit of right now,” said Jonny Arenas, director of Jazz & Tonic, one of the two vocal ensembles on campus.

Arenas explained how invaluable this experience was for students because Joy is a talent that is in a league all of her own.

“Her voice being her instrument, the technical perfection mixed with impeccable style, it’s just everything at the highest level,” Arenas said. “The students get to see a jazz singer with perfect technique who can use it flawlessly and effortlessly, it almost seems. I know it’s all hard work up there, but she makes it look easy.”

The concert began with “Can’t Get Out of This Mood” from “Linger Awhile.” Joy then performed a song entirely in Portuguese by Brazilian artist Antônio Carlos Jobim, called “Chega de Saudade.”

She glided between songs with ease and carried notes for what seemed like an eternity, effortlessly changing rhythm and controlling her voice with a sheer mastery of talent.

Joy’s powerfully seductive voice proudly rang through the venue, joined on stage by bassist Michael Migliore, drummer Evan Sherman and pianist Luther Allison. Joy stepped out of the spotlight several times throughout her performance to bring the audience’s attention to her band. The singer’s humble bravado was on full display as she continually praised her bandmates’ musical talents.

She also performed covers of “Tight,” and “Beware My Heart,” two love songs from Betty Carter, one of her jazz inspirations. Joy also cited Ella Fitzgerald, Sarah Vaughn and Destiny’s Child as a few of her other musical inspirations.

Though Joy grew up singing at her church in the Bronx, she did not seriously sing jazz until she got to college. It was during that time that she fell in love with the music and began to study it as an art form. She has since become a fan of taking classical jazz standards and making them her own.

However, she finds the most joy in singing without charts or rules.

“I try not to have any charts, just because I feel like when there are no charts, like when you have the music in you, it’s a part of you, then, you know, you’re free,” Joy said.

Joy received a standing ovation for her performance at the Carpenter Center and left attendees in awe of her talent and sincerity.

“We’re always thrilled to share phenomenal artists like Samara Joy with our arts community,” said Corinne Garthoff, the education and outreach coordinator at the Carpenter Center.

“As one of the few CSU campuses with a performing arts center, we’re also able to give CSULB students a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to learn from leading artists and to experience performances, like Samara Joy’s, that are sure to become one of the highlights of students’ campus experience,” said Garthoff.

The 2023 – 2024 event calendar for the Carpenter Performing Arts Center can be found online, and with performers like Samara Joy, it is sure to be an exciting year.