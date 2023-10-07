Come out this month to celebrate OUTober

The celebration of OUTober at CSULB allows students, faculty and staff to learn more about the LGBTQ+ community, educate themselves and others while also spending time bonding socially over shared experiences. CSULB will be hosting a variety of events this month to promote LGBTQ+ Pride and representation.
Here is a comprehensive list of the events being held on campus for OUTober:
Supporting LGBTQ+ College Students Training
Organizer: LGBTQ+ Resource Center
Date: Oct. 10, 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.
Where: Zoom Meeting
Description: A training to learn new strategies to better advocate for, and be in solidarity with, the LGBTQ+ community.
QTBIPOC Space
Organizer: Black Resource Center and LGBTQ+ Resource Center
Date: Oct. 10, 3 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Where: PH1 230
Description: A community space focused on queer, trans, Black and Indigenous people of color, facilitated by community workers, Cuties Los Angeles.
Friday the 13th Double Movie Night
Organizer: AAPI Resource Center and LGBTQ+ Resource Center
Date: Oct. 13, 5:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.
Where: USU Auditorium
Description: Join the LGBTQ+ and AAPI Resource Centers as they host a double feature movie night.
First film – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Second film – Hocus Pocus
Coming Out of the Shadows
Organizer: Dream Success Center, LGBTQ+ Resource Center and F.U.E.L.
Date: Oct. 1, 5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
Where: USU Ballrooms
Description: Come and see Outober keynote speaker, Dulce Vasquez. Vasquez is a formerly undocumented LGBTQ+ Latina currently serving as assistant vice president for Los Angeles’ outpost of Arizona State University. She has recently launched a campaign for the California State Assembly.
Drag as Resistance and Resilience
Organizer: Carolyn Campagna Kleefeld Contemporary Art Museum, LGBTQ+ Resource Center, Trans Advocacy Coalition, LGBTQIA+CCC and Department of Sociology
Date: Oct. 19, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Where: Carolyn Campagna Kleefeld Contemporary Art Museum
Description: Come view an exhibit featuring drag culture from the ‘80s and ‘90s and participate in a discussion on the impact of drag on the LGBTQ+ community, led by Dr. Shae Miller.
Know Your Rights
Organizer: Trans Advocacy Coalition, LGBTQIA+CCC and Department of Political Science
Date: Oct. 23, 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Where: SSPA 211
Description: The LGBTQ+ community has been attacked through legislation across the U.S. this past year with many proposed anti-trans bills. Join Dr. Kathryn Perkins as she discusses LGBTQ+ rights.
Unpacking Cisgender Privilege
Organizer: Counseling and Psychological Services
Date: Oct. 25, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Where: Venice Beach Room USU 306
Description: Dr. Lauren Jensen will guide participants through experiential activities to facilitate self-reflection on cisgender privilege.
Career Insights for LGBTQ+ Students
Organizer: Career Development Center
Date: Oct. 26, 4 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Where: Zoom Meeting
Description: Gather tips and tricks regarding career exploration and application from a panel of LGBTQ+ professionals.
For more information about the OUTober events, visit the CSULB Events and Orgs website.