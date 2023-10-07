Come out this month to celebrate OUTober

The celebration of OUTober at CSULB allows students, faculty and staff to learn more about the LGBTQ+ community, educate themselves and others while also spending time bonding socially over shared experiences. CSULB will be hosting a variety of events this month to promote LGBTQ+ Pride and representation.

Here is a comprehensive list of the events being held on campus for OUTober:

Supporting LGBTQ+ College Students Training

Organizer: LGBTQ+ Resource Center

Date: Oct. 10, 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: Zoom Meeting

Description: A training to learn new strategies to better advocate for, and be in solidarity with, the LGBTQ+ community.

QTBIPOC Space

Organizer: Black Resource Center and LGBTQ+ Resource Center

Date: Oct. 10, 3 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Where: PH1 230

Description: A community space focused on queer, trans, Black and Indigenous people of color, facilitated by community workers, Cuties Los Angeles.

Friday the 13th Double Movie Night

Organizer: AAPI Resource Center and LGBTQ+ Resource Center

Date: Oct. 13, 5:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Where: USU Auditorium

Description: Join the LGBTQ+ and AAPI Resource Centers as they host a double feature movie night.

First film – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Second film – Hocus Pocus

Coming Out of the Shadows

Organizer: Dream Success Center, LGBTQ+ Resource Center and F.U.E.L.

Date: Oct. 1, 5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Where: USU Ballrooms

Description: Come and see Outober keynote speaker, Dulce Vasquez. Vasquez is a formerly undocumented LGBTQ+ Latina currently serving as assistant vice president for Los Angeles’ outpost of Arizona State University. She has recently launched a campaign for the California State Assembly.

Drag as Resistance and Resilience

Organizer: Carolyn Campagna Kleefeld Contemporary Art Museum, LGBTQ+ Resource Center, Trans Advocacy Coalition, LGBTQIA+CCC and Department of Sociology

Date: Oct. 19, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Where: Carolyn Campagna Kleefeld Contemporary Art Museum

Description: Come view an exhibit featuring drag culture from the ‘80s and ‘90s and participate in a discussion on the impact of drag on the LGBTQ+ community, led by Dr. Shae Miller.

Know Your Rights

Organizer: Trans Advocacy Coalition, LGBTQIA+CCC and Department of Political Science

Date: Oct. 23, 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Where: SSPA 211

Description: The LGBTQ+ community has been attacked through legislation across the U.S. this past year with many proposed anti-trans bills. Join Dr. Kathryn Perkins as she discusses LGBTQ+ rights.

Unpacking Cisgender Privilege

Organizer: Counseling and Psychological Services

Date: Oct. 25, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Where: Venice Beach Room USU 306

Description: Dr. Lauren Jensen will guide participants through experiential activities to facilitate self-reflection on cisgender privilege.

Career Insights for LGBTQ+ Students

Organizer: Career Development Center

Date: Oct. 26, 4 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Zoom Meeting

Description: Gather tips and tricks regarding career exploration and application from a panel of LGBTQ+ professionals.

For more information about the OUTober events, visit the CSULB Events and Orgs website.