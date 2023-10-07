Queer studies minor offers diverse course of study for students of all disciplines

The queer studies minor is a part of the women, gender and sexuality studies program within the College of Liberal Arts. The interdisciplinary program is designed to help students gain a greater understanding of queer culture, identities and history according to the program’s founder, Jennifer Reed. Reed is currently a professor of women, gender and sexuality studies.

“Since we do gender and sexuality studies, it seems like a perfect thing for us, but we also wanted to make sure it drew from courses across the university,” Reed said. “And so, the minor itself is made up of courses from other colleges and other departments in the College of Liberal Arts.”

The minor requires all enrolled students to complete two introductory classes, WGSS 205 and WGSS 416 – Introduction to Queer Studies and Queering Gender. Beyond that, students must take three additional courses from a variety of departments including, but not limited to, political science, American Indian studies, English and history.

“Those courses are mainly a way of helping students understand sexuality more broadly. And, you know, focusing on what we would call, like, non-normative sexuality, so challenging what we refer to as heteronormativity,” said Lori Baralt, the women, gender, and sexuality studies department chair.

Reed estimates that since the program’s beginning in 2013, there have been 50 to 100 students who have enrolled. However, the department is looking to expand and make more students aware of the program.

“We’re hoping to get more, just get more visibility and more interest in it because there is interest but most people don’t find out about it ’till they’re almost done and they feel like they can’t take on a minor,” Reed said

A course that Reed highlighted was WGSS 317- Queer Law, which focuses on the intersection of gender identity and sexuality within state and federal regulations.

“Especially now, there’s such an attack on, especially trans identities, but any kind of LGBTQ identities are really under threat in the country. And so, I’m hoping that also gets people’s attention,” Reed said.

Baralt said that she feels this program would be a good fit for students of any major, and she hopes that students will gain a greater understanding of how social structures shape lived experiences.

“I think for our program as a whole students develop really strong critical thinking skills, oral and written communication,” Baralt said.