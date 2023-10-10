Beach XP hosts yoga event to help freshmen relieve stress

The Oct. 4 event at the Earl Burns Miller Japanese Garden had freshmen students unwind with a harvest-themed yoga session.

Alana Weinberg, a yoga instructor for 19 years and business owner of Heal from the Roots, partnered with Beach XP to create a safe space for students to unwind with sound healing and meditative yoga.

The autumnal theme was incorporated throughout the event, with black cat poses and an exercise that emulated the leaves on branches.

As she helped students through the poses, Weinberg gave them space to recognize and “harvest” their accomplishments in the semester thus far.

Students were also given time at the end of the session to meditate while listening to running water, birds chirping and other natural sounds.

Hannah Sjogren, student fellow, coordinated the event as part of the Beach XP activities that are available to first years.

“We want to create a sense of belonging both inside and outside the classroom,” Sjogren said.

Candice Chick, interim director of Beach XP, said that 750 freshmen students participated in the pilot program. Students were put into a group with 20-30 others in their major.

“Our goal is to create a safe space for the students to make friends,” Chick said. “We hope to provide a community that fosters higher student retention.”



Sjogren explained that Beach XP cohorts engage in activities and presentations throughout the semester to receive participation points and compete against other colleges.

At the end of the semester, students can use these points to receive prizes such as sweatshirts, blankets and tote bags. Leaderboards are posted throughout the College of Professional and Continuing Education (CPaCE) building for students to view which colleges are in the lead.

According to Chick, some of the other activities that Beach XP students can participate in this semester are a tour of the University Library and Shark Lab, presentations from the Learning Center, University Writing Center and Counseling and Psychological Services.

Rose Rostampur, a sophomore peer mentor working with Beach XP, also attended as she works closely with student cohorts to provide support and mentoring.

Her role as a student is to use personal experiences to aid others with their transition from high school to college life.

“There is something for everyone, no matter your interests,” Rostampur said.

Zen Yoga in the Garden will take place throughout the semester on Wednesdays and Fridays at 12 p.m. and costs $10 for students and faculty. Register at the Earl Burns Miller Japanese Garden website.