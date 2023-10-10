Sonny Angels take over the Beach Flea Market

The Beach Flea Market was hosted at Long Beach City College on Oct.1, where the Sonny Angels captivated the hearts of attendees.

Bright eyes, a small shy smile and a nude body are some of the characteristics that make up a Sonny Angel figurine. However, it is the little angel’s headgear that makes it unique. Their headgear ranges from different themes such as fruit, animals and even cake.

In recent years, the figures have skyrocketed in popularity amongst young women in their early 20s. They are sold in blind boxes, creating a fun experience of surprise and excitement for their new owners.

“Sonny Angel is a little angel boy who likes wearing all sorts of headgear. He is always by your side to make you smile,” says the figurines brand, Dreams. “Sonny Angel will provide healing moments in your everyday life. He is a welcome sight at the entrance to your home, next to your bed, on your desk and so many other places.”

The angel theme at the Beach Flea Market brought new faces to Long Beach City College. Vendors brought angels of their choice to either sell or trade for other angel themed merchandise.

The Beach Market opened at 9 a.m. and within an hour a majority of angels were sold or traded off. Amongst vendors of homemade candles, clothing and jewelry, the sight of the figurines had interested young people crowding around to make a purchase.

“I wanted to buy one for my girlfriend and it was just convenient that this event happened,” 23-year-old Brian Geronimo said. “It was easier to buy them here than the website.”

Efrain, a young vendor that owns Lurid, a jewelry business, commented that he sold 90% of his Sonny Angels by 12 p.m. In comparison to other days, Efrain said he made more of a profit when he had out figures that were from his personal collection, which he started in June.

“It brought more attraction, people were more intrigued,” Efrain said.

Sonny Angel signs that advertised their themed collections surrounded Efrain’s booth amongst the glistening rings and necklaces.

“I always thought they were so cute, but I never knew where to find them. I thought it was a part of a niche fandom,“ Briana Tapia said. “I finally was able to buy these here.”

Two of the little angels could be seen cradled in Tapia’s hands, one with a mouse headgear, another with a radish.

It is clear that Sonny Angels are the new trend, and wherever they go, there are bound to be crowds ready to purchase these adorable figurines.