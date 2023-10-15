BMAC celebrates 50 years at The Beach with five new Hall of Fame inductees

Since 1973, the Bob Murphy Access Center (BMAC) has been on a mission to empower disabled Long Beach State students to succeed at the collegiate level. Through their dedication to providing equitable access and inclusion, BMAC has assisted over 14,000 students in earning their degrees from Cal State Long Beach.

Testing accommodations, note-taking assistance and sign language interpreters are just a few examples of services that BMAC offers disabled students to ensure the completion of their studies.

“The accommodations, specifically for testing, is something that I’ve seen that helps them [students] a lot because we do accommodations like extra time, to even them just getting a private room,” said Paola Ulloa, a Support Services assistant.

“We have some students that need to just pace around or talk to themselves while they think and they can’t do that in the classroom, so it’s something that really relaxes students and helps them manage their disabilities.”

This kind of laser-focused care that can be found at BMAC uplifts students in an unparalleled way, as it was the first program of its kind within the CSU system.

With 50 years of service underneath its belt, BMAC celebrated their dedication to inclusivity and inducted five alumni into its Hall of Fame on Oct. 13 at the Steve and Nini Horn Center.

These five individuals – Mary Zendejas, Deaka McClain, Keyon Anderson, Anthony Vasquez and Caitlin Cutt – were all once students in search of equitable campus resources to aid them in their studies. Their respective searches all led them to BMAC, formerly known as Disabled Student Services (DSS), where they were met with dedicated disability advocates.

Since graduating, each inductee has not only excelled in their personal careers, but has also continued to highlight the need for inclusivity by championing marginalized communities.

“What we’re able to do here that is so special is really showcase our alumni so our students that are out in the community doing fantastic things get to come back, and we recognize them for the things that they’ve done,” BMAC Director Mary Nguyen said.

“Our job here is to really bring awareness, to highlight their stories and to create understanding of their disability identity as being part of their journey and part of what makes them so unique and what makes them strong.”

The accomplishments of the honorees, coupled with BMAC’s support, had the Horn Center buzzing with excitement on Friday evening. The sold-out ceremony included attendees like BMAC employees, members of the Bob Murphy Foundation and sponsors, all of whom arrived in formal dress for a sit-down dinner.

The event also showcased performances by Infinite Flow, an award-winning Los Angeles-based dance company that employs disabled and nondisabled dancers with diverse identities.

Following the performances, each Hall of Fame inductee was introduced and shared speeches about their inspiring journeys.

Councilwoman Mary Zendejas was diagnosed with polio as an infant, and went on to become the first Latina wheelchair-user elected to a public office. She currently resides as the representative of Long Beach’s District 1.

“I can confidently say that because of the BMAC, I am where I am today, an elected official of this beautiful city,” Zendejas said.

Keyon Anderson was diagnosed with dyslexia and entered high school with a second-grade reading level. When he arrived at Long Beach State, DSS assisted him in receiving both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in social work. Anderson has dedicated his career to promoting positive change and personal success of African American youth.

Anthony Vasquez graduated from CSULB in 2010 with his bachelor’s degree in journalism and Chinese studies. Vasquez did not let his blindness inhibit his mission to learn Chinese, as he worked tirelessly with DSS to acquire Braille textbooks for Chinese learners.

Deaka McClain received her bachelor’s degree in journalism and a master’s degree in public administration. McClain was born with cerebral palsy and dyslexia, and once she found the services at DSS, she became unstoppable in her drive to prove others wrong about her capabilities.

“Whenever ‘no’ was in the conversation, my mindset of thinking once I began to believe in myself was always ‘how can I make it a yes,’” McClain said.

The honoree currently sits on numerous advisory boards that advocate for disabled citizens.

“If it wasn’t for BMAC, I would not have matured into the advocate that I brand myself as today. It is an honor to be inducted into the hall of fame with my fellow inductees.”

Caitlin Cutt was born with a heart condition that led her to seek out the services at BMAC. Cutt graduated from CSULB with a bachelor’s degree in comparative world literature. She currently serves as a story producer for the Netflix series “Unsolved Mysteries.”

For 50 years, Cal State Long Beach has been a leading voice in utilizing a human-centered approach to aid every student towards success. The care that BMAC has offered these individuals is a testament to the kind of community that is fostered at The Beach.

“There is something special about Cal State Long Beach where there’s more heart here,” Director Nguyen said.