Shirley’s Temple: Signal Hill’s first alcohol-free bar

Shirley’s Temple Deli & Mocktails had its debut opening on Sept. 9. and has continued to take off ever since.

Catering to those who are sober curious, in a lifetime of recovery or anyone who simply wants an alcohol-free drink, the spot has something for everyone.

Creator and business owner Stephanie “Essie” Evans grew up in Pennsylvania but has lived in Long Beach for over 12 years. Evans has a history in hospitality and started as a bartender before she moved to corporate roles.

At the beginning of her business endeavor, Evans struggled to find like-minded mentors to aid in her idea.

“Everyone kept telling me to find someone in my shoes, a black woman and entrepreneur but it’s very limited in this area,” Evans said. “I had a hard time finding anyone who was like me or looked like me that I could lean on. I hope I can be that for somebody else in the future.”

Despite enjoying the occasional cocktail herself, Evans recognizes the need for balance and the idea that alcohol isn’t required to have a good time.

“Sometimes if you go out in mixed crowds, the people drinking ask questions or look at you funny,” Evans said. “There’s social pressure that we should be drinking and sometimes we might not want to. I want people to feel comfortable.”

“Sometimes I want to go out with friends but not drink and I don’t want to feel left out,” Evans added. “If you’re not drinking, you can still engage in a nice beverage without alcohol here.”

The wide range of menu options allows customers to explore intricate flavors without having to worry that a beverage contains alcohol, which may happen at other restaurants.

“Some restaurants are catching on now,” Evans said. “They will have a small mocktail section but usually it’s two or three drinks, very limited and not as aesthetically pleasing. I want to make sure we have something for everybody here.”

Ingredients such as botanical syrups, edible flowers, espresso and non-alcoholic spirits are used to expand your taste palate. The concoctions offer a new look at classic syrup cocktails.

The idea that non-alcoholic beverages can only contain juice is something Evans wants to prove wrong. Before committing to the recipes that she created, she tried different cocktail companies’ alcohol-free beverages with newer ingredients that don’t include juice.

Limited-time mocktails will be introduced each season and are themed depending on the month. For October, Evans introduced the featured drink “ghouls & glamour,” which contains house-made blackberry and sage syrup, lemon, Ghia soda and activated charcoal.

The thought put into decor applies to not only the menu but also the restaurant’s appearance. With a 1940s theme, Shirley’s Temple has an old Hollywood inspiration.

“Many people don’t know what a mocktail is but everyone knows what a Shirley Temple drink is,” Evans said. “It’s the most classic non-alcoholic drink that you could get. I knew her name would be something people immediately recognize.”

The environment offers comfortable dining and operates similarly to a cafe for customers who want something to drink other than coffee. During the day, many guests bring their laptops and use the space to relax alone or in groups.

Every Sunday from 3:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. are “Sober Sundays,” which include a drink tasting with a three-for-$25 deal along with R&B, soul and jazz tunes.

A special Halloween event will be held at Shirley’s on Oct. 28 from 5:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Those dressed in costume will be entered in a raffle with free gift certificates and free drinks.

CSULB students will be offered a $2 discount for any mocktail with a student ID.

Evans hopes that in the future, more nightlife events like this will be scheduled.

“We’re hoping to have some live music, game nights and we have had sober groups customize their experience here. Anyone can reserve an alcohol-free party,” Evans said.