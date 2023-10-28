Halloween decorations that scare people out of their boots

By: Samuel Chacko and Mark Siquig

Houses and cars around Long Beach continue to be creative each year during the Halloween season.

Lakewood

In the Lakewood area near El Dorado Park and Centralia Street, spooky characters were on display during the late October hours, including spiders, skeletons and ghosts.

The area near Centralia St. and 214th St. had multiple decorated houses that made evident the efforts made for Halloween this year.

Long Beach

An area near the Belmont Heights area located on First St. and Coronado had an “Oktoberflesh” theme. The main designer who created this colorful theme is Kim Camponelli.

“My fiance’s mom is real big on decorating the house every year,” Tanner Lawser, son-in-law of Camponelli, said. “For the theme this year, she wanted to do a concert.”

The decor featured skeletons as security guards and a “coming soon” sign was on display, which helped build hype for the house.

“Once we had everything, all of our family came over, put everything out and organized it to be a band,” Lawser said.

Any time Camponelli’s family leaves, people are outside complimenting the house. “The people taking photos seem to like it and it’s fun for us. We look forward to it every time,” Lawser said.

Aside from Belmont Heights, there is a gold mine of festive Halloween houses right next to Long Beach State. From statues to skeletons hanging from trees and upside-down crosses, spots around CSULB had it all. The themes from these locations ranged from spiders and mythical skeleton birds to pirate-themed houses and even a Go Beach basketball jersey.