4 Hours in San Diego

San Diego is a city known for its history, beaches and warm climate. Explore the city of San Diego down south, soak up the sun on the beach and time travel in Old Town.

Torrey Pines Beach at 2 p.m.

An underrated spot in the San Diego area, Torrey Pines Beach offers a spot where visitors can bask in the sun and enjoy the water. This sandy beach stretches four and a half miles with cliffs and is a very popular spot to surf, swim and even fish.

Located in the community of La Jolla, this beach is a perfect place to go for a walk or run along the Pacific coast.

Old Town at 3 p.m.

The Old Town neighborhood is filled with many restaurants, gift shops and historical sites. This includes the Whaley House Museum, one of the most haunted houses in America. The house was built where a graveyard once was and paranormal activity is common.

Mama Antonia Mexican restaurant serves traditional dishes like tacos and burritos but also offers fusions, like carne asada fries. Located on San Diego Avenue, it is one of many Mexican restaurants in Old Town.

Fiesta de Reyes at 4 p.m.

During Dia de los Muertos, Old Town hosted a festival called Fiesta de Reyes which featured altars, face painters, live entertainment, food and drinks. The festival ran from Oct. 2 to Nov. 2.

The festival is located in the back of Old Town San Diego State Park and offers many fun activities to celebrate the Day of the Dead.



Old Town State Park at 5 p.m.

Old Town Historic Park commemorates the early beginnings of San Diego and includes many historic buildings from the 1820s to 1870s. There are plenty of shops, such as El Centro Artesano, which sells kitchen talavera, pottery and wind chimes.

Even though it can be a long drive, it is worth it to spend a day trip down south and explore the wonders of San Diego. Plan your visit to explore the beautiful and historic wonders that San Diego has to offer.