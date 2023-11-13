Hot Java, the best place to get a caffeine boost and connect with friends

The long-time Long Beach staple Hot Java is a cherished study and hang-out spot for students and community members alike.

Located on 2101 E. Broadway, this coffee shop is beloved for its inviting, modern atmosphere and devotion to the Long Beach community.

Each of the coffee drinks are made with Klatch Coffee, a Southern California-based family-owned company. The prices of drinks range between $3-$7, depending on the size and complication of the drink.

Hot Java isn’t just about coffee, it also offers pastries to those who want a treat with their drink.

Barista Damar Iniguez said that all of the pastries in the shop come from Homeboy Industries, a Los Angeles-based business that employs formerly incarcerated individuals. They aim to empower these people to transform their lives and become active community members.

All of their pastries range from $3.35 to $3.90. Iniguez’s favorite pastry is the cranberry scone, which she said is the “perfect combination between sweet and tart.”

According to Iniguez, many of the employees at Hot Java are members of the LGBTQ+ community, including owner Sergio Macias. One of their most popular drinks is the Dirty Flaming Bi-Chai, a clever tribute to the bisexual community featuring a combination of vanilla and flaming house sauce.

Iniguez is also a resident artist at the coffee shop, whose artwork is displayed for sale throughout the shop.

“Local artists can feature their artwork in the shop if they reach out to us,” Iniguez said.

Artists can display their work without any initial charge. However, Iniguez said that if a piece is sold, a percentage of the sale will be allocated to the shop for exhibiting the work.

Hot Java actively engages in the Long Beach community by catering to other small businesses. The shop has a community board for people to post events or advertise their business.

In addition to supporting businesses, Hot Java encourages community members to express themselves at the shop’s open mic events, which are held every second and fourth Thursday of each month. Individuals can show their creativity by performing comedy skits, poetry and music.

Long Beach State photography alumni Kristy Still is a regular at the coffee shop, who typically orders a black drip coffee or an Americano.

“I have lived in the neighborhood for seven years,” Still said. “I used to come here to study.”

Friends Jackie Dejung and Dianna Geosano come to Hot Java almost every day when walking Geosano’s dog, Hank. Their favorite menu item is the caramel macchiato and Hank looks forward to his sweet treat too.

“When we get close to the shop, he starts walking faster because he knows he is going to get his puppuccino,” Geosano said.

Dejung has remained a Long Beach native even after receiving both her Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees from CSULB. She appreciates shops like this that continue to contribute to the community.

Hot Java regulars can get a membership card to receive a 10% discount after purchasing their first four drinks. Additionally, one can receive a free drink with their 12th purchase.