Tacos Lionydas: Behind one of East Long Beach’s most frequented taco stands

Whether it’s on the way home from a late class or after a long work day, students and passersby cannot help but stop at the popular street taco stand Tacos Lionydas for some quick Mexican takeout.

Previously known as “Tacos Lionel,” the mobile stand’s recent success is fairly new as the business just opened in May of last year. Perfecting their daily setup routine, the staff set up their tents, stands, grills and food stations an hour to an hour-and-a-half before opening at 6 p.m. every day for the evening rush hour.

Second-year psychology major and biology minor Long Beach State student Vianna Medina would often come with her roommate and friends when she was dorming last year. Since moving to downtown Long Beach, Medina mentioned that she still finds the stand to be a convenient food option after class.

“It’s on the way home, so after my late lecture I go here. It’s quick if there’s no line, but the line’s worth it too,” Medina said.

“They give good sizes too which I feel like everyone’s trying to get bang for their buck, especially in college.”

Indigenous taco stand owner Lionel Perez Jimenez mentioned that although he owes his business’ success to the loyal clientele over the past year-and-a-half, the stand has also faced harassment and prejudice from several unsupportive hecklers.

“There are some people that don’t like that we work there. About two or three people—neighbors close by,” Perez Jimenez said in Spanish.

Just last year, Tacos Lionydas staff were harassed by a local unidentified establishment owner claiming that the stand was stealing his customers. This is despite the fact that the taco stand does not open until 6 p.m., which is about when most of the establishments in the nearby plaza close.

Presumed to be the same man, there was a second altercation where the staff were racially discriminated against as the man yelled several vulgar comments and threw food containers at the staff.

In Perez Jimenez’s recording, the local business owner yells to the workers, “F**k you, we have been here for nine years. Let’s get ‘la migra’ here. Let’s get ICE here.”

After the clip began to circulate online, the taco stand saw an increase in customers coming to support the business. Despite the harassment, Tacos Lionydas continues to thrive on the corner of Clark and Atherton in East Long Beach. Despite late opening hours, they have managed to stay consistently busy.

Perez Jimenez said that because of the support of their customers, their next step is to convert the business into a taco truck sometime in the near future.

Tacos Lionydas hours are 6 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. from Sunday through Thursday, and 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. For more information, visit their Instagram for menu options and prices.