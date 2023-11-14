Make your car squeaky clean with Surf N’ Shine

Surf N’ Shine Express Car Wash is located at 7685 Carson Blvd., right next to In-N-Out and Chick-fil-A.

Monica Galicia, the Surf N’ Shine manager who has been with the company for two years, said the car wash offers an express car wash and full service. With full service, workers come in and do the cleaning.

“We’re super friendly, we’re known for great customer service and this car wash was recently renovated two years ago and bought by new owners,” Galicia said. According to Galicia, she said that the wash was closed for six months due to renovations.

“Our wash is one of the best around the area,” she said.

Galicia was there during the previous ownership and detailed cars during that time. The new owners started off in the software business, so Surf N’ Shine is the first car wash that they have owned.

“There are two Indian friends that I believe have known each other for a long time and decided to just buy this wash and they’ve done an amazing job with renovations from what it was before,” Galicia said.

Galicia stated that it has been fun and interesting working at the car wash in Long Beach.

“This is really one of the best jobs I ever had. Every morning that I wake up, I’m just ready to come to work,” Galicia said.

“I’ve worked in [the] car wash [industry] before but actually managing it completely by myself, I’ve had so many great experiences here.”

Full-service worker Carlos Luna, who has worked for Surf N’ Shine for a year, said that his family found this job for him after looking around.

“A lot of customers are really kind and so when they pay for me to do their car, there’ll be times where they help out,” Luna said.

“It feels great knowing that it’s a very good car wash and there’s a lot of returning customers […] there’s a lot of familiar faces.”

“When it comes to working, we have a job to do and we’re doing something bigger, that serves people and making them happy and leaving them with satisfaction so if I at least get them to that [point], I feel good about myself,” Luna said.

It’s a normal Wednesday afternoon for customer Kyle Lee as he rushes to get his weekly car wash at Surf N’ Shine.

“I came here because I got a membership at a discount,” Lee said. “It keeps my car clean, it’s a once-a-week routine.”

However, Lee said that he wishes the wash had a better system for undercarriage wash.

Galicia remembers vividly seeing customers always happy and seeing them come out of their way from different areas across Los Angeles.

“Coming to look for me just to say hi, it really makes my day to have the great customers we have here,” Galicia said.

Customer Rich Bos came to Surf N’ Shine for the second time and said they did an excellent job the first time.

“I’m doing the full-service wash where they do all the drying and everything,” Bos said.

“I had a good experience the first time and it’s been a couple of months since I got my car clean and I was in the area today so I decided to give it a go.”

“Keep up the good work, I know it was closed down for a while and they opened […] they’ve been running a nice establishment,” Bos said.

Surf N’ Shine Express Car Wash offers daily specials from Monday through Thursday, including the “Early Bird Special” that comes with free vacuums for $5. They also offer senior specials on Wednesdays where seniors get 25% off any wash. In addition, customers may use the offered reward app.

The car wash is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.