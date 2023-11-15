The best brewski in the LBC belongs to Ballast Point

Ballast Point pairs tasty food and drinks and a picturesque location to create a unique atmosphere.

Their mission statement is that they are dedicated to the craft of quality beer and the community of brewers, staff and customers.

Starting as a small group of San Diego home-brewers in 1996, Ballast Point is a pioneer in the craft beer industry. For the past 25 years, they have been most well known for blending new flavors and ideas.

The Long Beach location has two outdoor patios with fire pits and oceanside views. They serve over 60 different beers on tap that include a wide variety of flavor profiles, ages and locations. The beer types range from ales, lagers, pilsners, IPAs and more.

Ballast Point puts a unique stamp on their beers by naming flavors after fish names such as Watermelon Dorado Double IPA, Sculpin IPA and Longfin Lager. The quality of their brewing comes from the yeast health, propagation and fermentation, along with shelf-life stability and freshness.

“The Watermelon Dorado is super popular, it’s a 10% double IPA,” Mitchell Bollinger, a Long Beach State alumni and Ballast Point employee said.

“The original Sculpin is what made us popular, so we’ve made a lot of variations of that with different fruits like pineapple, grapefruit and habanero.” Bollinger said.

Both flavors have won a combined total of 95 brewing awards and are available for purchase year round.

The location and scenery of this establishment are one-of-a-kind, and the staff treat their customers like they are part of the family.

Ballast Point Long Beach frequently hosts events like performances by Felix & Fingers Dueling Pianos. They also have weekly deals such as Burger Monday, Taco Tuesday and Steak Wednesday.

“We get packed here on Saturdays and Sundays. During the week it’s a little more mellow because people come to enjoy the view,” Bollinger said.

“We have the best view in Long Beach, so, it’s hard to beat.”

The artwork affiliated with Ballast Point is done entirely by Paul Elder, who is responsible for the company’s nautical theme and label design for beer cans.

Elder’s unique artistry became the framework of Ballast Point’s identity and is displayed throughout the Long Beach location. An art gallery of his work for Ballast Point can be found online.

Ballast Point Long Beach is first-come first-serve for parties of 10 or less, however, parties of 10 or more can contact [email protected] to make reservations.