4 hours in Idaho: a colorful look into Boise, Eagle and Nampa

Idaho is a scenic destination worth visiting. This state in the pacific northwest is rich with vibrant seasonal colors, rustic architecture and walkable towns with small businesses.

Coffee and Supply Co. at 3 p.m.

This coffee shop in Eagle has a warm, artsy ambience with delicious drinks and snacks. The avocado toast is also inexpensive by California standards, only $6.50 to $7.50. More importantly, the topping combinations are flavorful and high-quality.

Many of the items on the menu feature ingredients from local businesses. For example, the honey latte uses locally sourced honey which is also available for purchase separately.

If you enjoy a social environment, the downstairs area is lively. The shop also has a little nook upstairs that’s much quieter for those who might want to study or play chess – on a cow hide chessboard, no less.

Take a scenic stroll at 4 p.m.

There are so many locations to walk around Idaho and take in the natural beauty of the state. If you’re looking to buy some goodies from small businesses, check out downtown Eagle, a humble town with homey architecture and trees.

For a walk immersed in nature, visit the Greenbelt and the nearby Boise River. If you’re in the downtown Boise area, Boise Square Park is another opportunity to see seasonal colors and bodies of water. If you’re lucky, you might see a swan or two swimming in the pond.

The Record Exchange at 5 p.m.

Downtown Boise is an urban area of Idaho comparable to downtown Long Beach or Huntington Beach. The area is walkable and packed with places to eat and other businesses, including the Record Exchange.

This large record store has an impressive collection of vinyl and CDs, from one-dollar used CDs to newly-released vinyl. The Record Exchange is a necessary stop for any record collectors visiting Idaho.

Re-POP Gifts at 6 p.m.

While in downtown Boise, another shop worth visiting is Re-POP Gifts. This location is full of eye-candy for lovers of movies, TV and video games. The store’s decor includes a life-sized TARDIS from Doctor Who, a Beetlejuice sign and a hidden Coraline portal in the corner.

Re-POP may be a pop culture merchandise store, but it has the feel of walking through a museum or art gallery. There are so many references to take in and enjoy – don’t miss the double-sided Sherlock and Friends front door upstairs.

Holy Cow at 7 p.m.

Holy Cow is an American food joint in Nampa. This is a high-quality burger restaurant with other options like a pastrami reuben and crispy brussels sprouts.

Inside, Holy Cow leans heavily into its cow theme. The cow décor is eclectic, like many other businesses in Idaho. On one wall, parodies of movie posters are framed with the titles changed and characters replaced with cows. Customers can also purchase cow-themed merchandise including stickers and shirts.

While visiting Idaho, one can spend time in nature, walk around bustling cities of different scales and enjoy a delicious variety of food in the span of just a couple of hours and locations. Those traveling from California to Idaho will be pleasantly surprised by the state’s vibrancy and culture.

The images featured in this article were shot on film by El Nicklin. The film was processed by Fotoworks Pro, a boutique photo lab based in Orange County.