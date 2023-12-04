4 hours in Laguna Beach: A city full of coves and canyons

With its hidden coves, majestic canyons and aesthetically pleasing architecture, Laguna Beach is one of the most beautiful beaches in Southern California.

St. Francis by the Sea at 1 p.m.

This American Catholic church that was built in 1934 hosts weddings, baptisms, quinceañeras and memorial services. St. Francis by the Sea was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1988.

“Prismatic Play” stairs at 2 p.m.

Hand painted by muralist Beau Stanton, this 67-step staircase allows visitors to do some outdoor exercise. This mural was created as part of a city project called “Fostering Creativity in a Time of Crisis.”

Peppertree Lane at 3 p.m.

Built around a live pepper tree in 1934, Peppertree Lane houses a bar, women’s apparel store and Italian gelato shop that draws a long line of visitors. This is the only stand-up saloon in Orange County.

Main Beach Park at 4 p.m.

Main Beach Park’s lifeguard tower has made multiple appearances in both shows and movies. Crowds of people get together to partake in a variety of activities, including volleyball, surfing and kayaking.

The delicious restaurants, entertaining bars and eye-catching art galleries make Laguna Beach a location worth visiting.