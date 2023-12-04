With its small cliffs and pleasing temperatures, Laguna Beach is a great place for beach goers to enjoy the beach and take in the sunset. Photo credit: Marlon Villa
4 hours in Laguna Beach: A city full of coves and canyons

With its hidden coves, majestic canyons and aesthetically pleasing architecture, Laguna Beach is one of the most beautiful beaches in Southern California.

St. Francis by the Sea at 1 p.m.

This American Catholic church that was built in 1934 hosts weddings, baptisms, quinceañeras and memorial services. St. Francis by the Sea was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1988.

Located on Third and Mermaid St., this staircase-turned-art piece is meant to reflect the Laguna Beach lifestyle with its color scheme and presentation. Photo credit: Marlon Villa

“Prismatic Play” stairs at 2 p.m.

Hand painted by muralist Beau Stanton, this 67-step staircase allows visitors to do some outdoor exercise. This mural was created as part of a city project called “Fostering Creativity in a Time of Crisis.”

Peppertree Lane is a Laguna Beach landmark, offering dining and shopping options for locals and visitors. Gelato Paradiso being one of it’s popular locations inside. Photo credit: Marlon Villa

Peppertree Lane at 3 p.m.

Built around a live pepper tree in 1934, Peppertree Lane houses a bar, women’s apparel store and Italian gelato shop that draws a long line of visitors. This is the only stand-up saloon in Orange County.

The Laguna Beach lifeguard tower currently now houses cleaning supplies, chairs and life vests but in 1937 was part of a Union Oil Company gas station. Photo credit: Marlon Villa

Main Beach Park at 4 p.m.

Main Beach Park’s lifeguard tower has made multiple appearances in both shows and movies. Crowds of people get together to partake in a variety of activities, including volleyball, surfing and kayaking.

The delicious restaurants, entertaining bars and eye-catching art galleries make Laguna Beach a location worth visiting.

