Belmont Shore kicks off holiday season at 39th annual Christmas Parade

Thousands gathered on Second St. for Belmont Shore’s 39th annual Christmas Parade, with appearances from booming marching bands, festive corgis and Santa Claus on his sleigh.

Over 100 organizations walked at this year’s “Christmas by the Sea” themed parade, with floats lined in tinsel, colorful lights and fake snow. Some participants blew bubbles and threw candy into the crowd, which were met by cheers from groups of children that lined the sidewalk.

L.E.D bicyclist group Lit Riderz cruised along the 1.2-mile route with bright, decorated vehicles that blasted holiday beats.

Attendees also had the opportunity to pet animals from Dalmations of Long Beach and So Cal Corgi Nation who wore Santa sweaters and rode in decorated carriages.

Santa Ana Valley Kennel Club member Charlie Ridge walked with the purebred dog group at the parade. She was decked out in an inflatable shark costume and accompanied by her two dogs dressed as an orca and a penguin.

“This is my fifth year and it’s always super fun,” Ridge said. “The kids love my pink poodle … they go crazy and so does she. It’s just super exciting for all of us.”

The sidewalks on both sides of the street were packed with onlookers, including customers who cheered on the floats from the patios of businesses like Murphy’s Pub. People in the audience were bundled up in holiday onesies, colorful pajamas, scarves and Santa hats.

Bethany Lor and Delaila Juarez’s favorite part of the night was the performance by Compton High School’s marching band, cheer squad and drill team. They executed sharp choreography to the sounds of rhythmic trumpets, trombones and drums.

Juarez is new to the Long Beach area and enjoyed the excitement of the community event. Lor was a fan of the festive environment.

“I just love Christmas, so it’s just really nice to come out to the parade,” Lor said.

Rex Richardson, accompanied by the Queen Mary Commodore Everette Hoard, made his first appearance at the parade as mayor of Long Beach. He waved and shook hands with attendees in the crowd.

As the night drew to a close, Santa Claus appeared on his sleigh with Elsa from the Disney movie “Frozen,” which sent children in the crowd into a cheering frenzy.

Belmont Shore will keep up the holiday spirit with a Deck the Halls holiday concert on Dec. 17.