Students exhibit work at 53rd annual holiday art sale

This year marks CSULB’s 53rd annual holiday art sale, a week-long event that allows different art and creative clubs to share their work with others.

Art pieces were displayed in the four galleries between Fine Arts 2 and Fine Arts 3 buildings and they were available for purchase.

“It’s a great chance for people to get presents for the holidays or art for themselves,” said senior drawing and painting major Emma Hughes. “Usually things are priced pretty affordable because students are trying to get rid of work and we understand we’re selling to college students.”

Hughun serves as the vice president of the Drawing and Painting Club, one of the many organizations in the Fine Arts BFA program participating in this year’s sale. The sale includes work from students within ceramics, fiber, graphic design, illustration, printmaking and metals programs.

“We get to see what everybody is working on in their own time,” Hughes said. “It’s been cool to see the other specialties because we don’t get to interact that much.”

The sale’s opening reception took place from Dec. 3 to Dec. 7. Students from the different clubs work the galleries and sell the art inside, many of which have their own art on display.

“I’ve had a lot of good interactions and it’s nice when I’m here because I can see how people react. It’s scary when people look around and judge your work,” said Dasha Kiryashiva, member of the Fiber Club. Kiryashiva, a kinesiology student, sells the crochet projects she makes in her spare time.

Other students, like senior studio art major Emma Ethington, shared the same sentiments when it came to selling their work.

“It’s super interesting and super scary at the same time,” Ethington said. “Some of my friends have been buying some of my pieces and it makes me so happy.”

While some students were eager to sell their materials, others found it difficult to part with their work.

“For me, it’s hard to let go of my stuff but I know I have to sell,” said Monica Meza, a ceramics student. “I’m kind of glad some stuff isn’t being sold.”

While selling artwork and having it displayed on gallery walls was nerve-wracking for many of the students, others agreed that it was a good way to get experience and exposure.

“I think it’s a really good opportunity to get that practice while we’re in school and before we’ve graduated. It’s really nice to connect with people who are buying our pieces,” said Linna Hossain, the treasurer of the Metal Arts Guild Club. “It’s an important part of our career.”

Hossain’s fellow club member and president, Theo Miller, agreed.

“In school we’re learning a lot about the technical aspects of making art but this is a crucial part of making a living off of this. It gives you a whole different perspective,” Miller said.