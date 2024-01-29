Music enthusiasts take on NAMM 2024

The annual National Association of Music Merchants Show took over the Anaheim Convention Center this weekend, with a four-day exhibition of music equipment, panels with industry professionals and a plethora of live shows.

Previously open only to NAMM members, the event now welcomes educators, producers, engineers, media experts and musical enthusiasts. For $150 per ticket, or $75 for students, attendees got all-around access to thousands of brand booths and events from Jan. 25 to Jan. 28.

On Saturday, the center was transformed into a playground of musical gear and instruments, including a large section for guitars, amplifiers and pedals. Electrified strums and experimental tuning filled the space as attendees tested equipment from brands like Electro-Harmonix, Magneto Guitars and Sterling by Music Man.

While some booths had scheduled performances throughout the day, spontaneous jam sessions broke out at nearly every turn. Miami-based funk band Los Wizzards gave a high-energy impromptu performance at Kala Brand Music’s stand ahead of their concert later Saturday evening.

This performance marked the band’s second year at the convention and they readily accepted the opportunity to return to the NAMM Show stage. Singer Roy G. Robinson hoped to bring the sound of their hometown to Southern California listeners.

“We want to show the fusion that we are, the melting pot that Miami is … and how many cultures come together to create one sound and one band,” Robinson said.

The band performed at the Renkus-Heinz Hilton Stage, where Pink Floyd saxophonist Scott Page played earlier in the weekend. Rapper and dancer Samy Hawk was intimidated to perform in the same spaces as renowned musicians.

“It’s always amazing to see those legends on stage,” Hawk said. “I feel the pressure, I’m not gonna lie. I just want to dance and rap my best to represent our city.”

Beyond performing, Robinson also enjoys networking opportunities with other musicians and industry professionals at NAMM. By meeting and exchanging contact information with the right people, Robinson said their music can reach an entirely new audience.

Vendors of wind, percussion and brass instruments also filled the event space, with sales representatives on standby to answer attendees’ questions. Polished saxophones, rhythmic bongos and golden tubas were among the many instruments on display.

One of the busiest areas of the center was the live music and event hall, where DJs held turntabling competitions with members of the audience. This was Salvador Villanueva’s second year attending NAMM, where he competed in scratch battles and networked with industry professionals.

“Everybody that’s in the industry for scratching and DJing in general is here,” Villanueva said. “It’s like Disneyland for music nerds.”

As the event closed out at 6 p.m., the crowd shifted to the outdoor music stages. Live shows ran until midnight, with performances by Jon McLaughlin and Larry Mitchell.

NAMM will continue with more industry panels, networking opportunities and concerts through Sunday afternoon.