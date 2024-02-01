Nutrition students share insightful health advice

Fourth-year nutrition and dietetics students on campus offer free counseling sessions for general fitness or weight loss advice.

According to the CDC, “People with healthy eating patterns live longer and are at lower risks of serious health problems such as heart diseases, type 2 diabetes, and obesity.”

There is also an increased risk of sadness, anxiety, irritability, difficulty concentrating and sleep disturbances associated with poor diet, according to the National Library of Medicine.

“A healthy lifestyle enhances mental status, energy levels, productivity levels and athletic performance,” Nikki Jerman, a fourth-year nutrition and dietetics student said.

“Eating well is a form of self care that contributes to academic success and lowers the risk of chronic disease too.”

Stress management, social time, sleeping well and body movement are also pillars of good health. Targeting these healthy pillars can allow for better concentration and academic excellence.

However, if these measures are not taken, it is possible that malnutrition can appear.

On the other hand, overindulgence can lead to obesity and overnutrition. In order to maintain a healthy body, students must eat a balanced amount of food.

“My favorite and most common tip that I give my clients is to prepare a snack or two when you know you won’t be home for a long period of time,” Jacqueline Paiz, a senior nutrition and dietetics student said.

“This will help you stay energized throughout the day, especially during lectures. Also, being ‘healthy’ doesn’t mean you have to restrict certain food groups. It is all about moderation.”

Nutrition counseling clients spend less than 15 minutes completing a private intake form prior to each session.

During the course of each meeting, the counselor reviews the client’s living patterns, a 24-hour recall, recommended objectives for particular food groups, educational handouts, goal-setting and follow-up sessions.

Counselors also view the student’s recommended daily caloric intake based on physical activity, height, weight, age and gender using MyPlate, a website that helps set personal goals for healthy eating habits.

Improving health involves a variety of elements, some of which can be modestly changed to create long-lasting positive effects on quality of life.

It is always preferable to consult a nutrition professional, as dietary needs are tailored to the individual.

“Do not listen to what social media says about what to eat and not to eat. Make sure you look at their profile and see if they are credible sources,” Paiz said.

The counseling session hours are flexible and are held throughout the week on Zoom or in-person, from 10 a.m – 7 p.m.

Students can book an appointment on the Student Recreation and Wellness Center site or call (562) 985-0763.