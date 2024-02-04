TRASH DAY brings innovation to the punk rock scene

High energy and fast-paced — the alternative nature of punk rock can be intimidating to new listeners. However, TRASH DAY offers a refreshing attitude and unique soundscape that invite mosh-rock lovers and new listeners alike to express their unconventional personalities and love of music.

The Los Angeles-based band began their journey together after connecting over mutual musical interests on an Instagram forum. During their freshman year of college at the University of California, Santa Cruz, friends Ethan Reichwald, Trevor Pickett, Liam Fahey, Benjamin Chung and Chris Fleischer decided to form TRASH DAY.

“We would just go to the practice room and just play for fun all the time,” Pickett said.

After a few years, the group established a unique musical style that is easily identifiable in songs like “Want You,” “Get Up” and “Dumpster Fire.” TRASH DAY blends harmonies, tonal guitar, smooth saxophone and powerful vocals into energetic punk rock melodies that glimmer with hints of indie elements.

“Most of our songs are chaos, but, we try to organize that chaos as much as we can,” Reichwald said.

Their dynamic music translates to an exciting, yet carefully curated concert experience.

“So we [the band] do this like, wave of energy throughout the set,” Reichwald said.

A typical TRASH DAY concert begins with resounding, lively tunes that set an animated tone for the rest of the show. About halfway into the set, the band slows down the pace to then bring it back up again.

“After we give people a chance to engage with the material a little bit better, the last half of our set is almost always just extremely hard,” Reichwald said.

While encouraging dancing, the band also makes safety and fun a priority for all concertgoers, despite of the volatile mosh culture in punk rock audiences.

“We’re worried about [having] a safe, respectful environment. I always preface it, ‘take care of each other.’ Make sure you’re looking out for each other in the mosh,” Reichwald said.

TRASH DAY’s laid-back beginnings have also influenced their current philosophy about their musical career.

“We never thought it would get as big as it is now … We came up in a garage just playing for our friends and having a good time, and it just has kind of turned into like this bigger thing. Which, is amazing,” Reichwald said.

To keep up-to-date with upcoming shows, fans can follow the band on Instagram and TikTok. TRASH DAY’s music is also available on major platforms like YouTube, Spotify and Apple Music. The band hopes to release their new song “Take My Money” along with other singles in March.

“If you’re in SoCal, Long Beach, or really anywhere in California, and you are looking for a fun time, a mosh, some good energy and some good music, check us out and give us a listen,” Reichwald said.