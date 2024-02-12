Belmont Shore’s sweet and sip-licious Chocolate and Wine Festival

Red heart-shaped balloons lined the sidewalks of 2nd Street to Quincy Avenue as families, friends and couples of all ages gathered to indulge in sweets. The Belmont Shore Chocolate and Wine Tasting Festival was in full swing at noon on Saturday, Feb. 10 and drew a crowd until the event ended at 4 p.m.

The sidewalks bustled with people moving from booth to booth to try the delicious samples offered by businesses. Tickets were available to purchase for those that were interested in tasting the chocolate desserts.

For $15, attendees could purchase a set of 12 tickets, while the 21-and-over crowd also had the option of purchasing a $5 wine tasting wristband. The festival stretched for half a mile with three separate locations where tickets could be purchased, including in front of Chase Bank, Show Business Center and Nu Du Salon.

The cost of the desserts ranged from one to eight tickets and largely depended on what the businesses offered.

Those who purchased the wine wristband received special Valentine’s-themed swag and the option of heart-shaped sunglasses or a heart-inspired headband. Since this was the first year the festival offered wine tasting, there were 18 wine tasting booths compared to the 33 chocolate sample stations.

Viaje was a popular spot amongst the wine tasters. They offered a sauvignon blanc and a red blend from Mexico.

Snow Monster, Sweet Jill’s and Cinnaholic were popular locations amongst the chocolate cacaonqueror. Snow Monster had the option of an Oreo-stuffed chocolate chip cookie for four tickets or a mini Valentine’s Day-themed macaron for three tickets.

“We have been here for about six, seven years now,” Nina Ngim, director of staff at Snow Monster, said. “I think I’ve been doing [Belmont Shore Chocolate Festival] for about five years.”

Sweet Jill’s had one of the longer lines for their personal heart cakes. Cinnaholic offered brownies and cookies for one ticket each, as well as a two ticket cookie dough cup option.

The chocolate options were diverse in origin with restaurants like George’s Greek Cafe offering a chocolatey twist on traditional Greek desserts.

“It’s my third time working [the festival] and I love it it’s so fun,” Brittany, an employee at George’s Greek Cafe, said.

Alongside the delicious desserts and drinks were several music entertainers and a face-painting booth for attendees to enjoy. There were five tables along Corona Avenue where Long Beach music duo The Daring and the Darling performed, while festival goers enjoyed the chocolate treats they gathered.

As the day came to a close, so did the performances and the chocolate samples. However, the aroma of chocolate will fill the air again next year for the beloved annual festival.