CSULB rings in the Lunar New Year with on campus celebration

The Office of Multicultural Affairs, the East Asia Subcommittee and ASI Beach Pride Events celebrated the Lunar New Year in the University Student Union Ballroom on Feb. 12. The celebration included Asian cuisine, cultural performances, music and crafts.

Lunar New Year, also known as Chinese New Year, is a celebration of the new year under the lunar calendar that uses Chinese Zodiac animals and the color red to symbolize good luck. 2024 is the Year of the Dragon which symbolizes power and luck for the coming months.

CSULB’s Lunar New Year event featured informational tables from student organizations, performances by the music department and the Taiko Student Group and a traditional Lion Dragon dance.

Event volunteer April Castro said this year’s Lunar New Year celebration felt special because of the collaboration from multiple organizations.

“I think it’s wonderful, the last couple of years I’ve worked here, I’ve heard about past events,” Castro said.

“This year is special because all the other organizations came together with one huge event. The students seem like they are having fun with all the activities.”

Kristy Nguyen, another Lunar New Year event volunteer, said she enjoyed seeing her Asian American culture being represented on campus.

“It’s a celebration of the new year in Asian American culture. It includes the majority of Asian ethnicities. We are celebrating prosperity, family and health. We wear red and gold. There’s a lot of traditional stuff like the type of food we use, like noodles representing longevity,” Nguyen said.

Another celebration of the Lunar New Year will be hosted by the City of Long Beach on Feb. 17.