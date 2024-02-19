Black Makers Mart uplifts Long Beach community

The Long Beach community gathered at the Mosaic on Saturday afternoon to celebrate Black culture through energetic live performances, a historical exhibition and local vendors.

Sponsored by Councilwoman Mary Zendejas and other community organizations, the event commemorated Black History Month and highlighted the contributions of Black residents in the city.

Attendees streamed into the African American Migration and Long Beach Harbor Development exhibit, where they learned about the city’s very first African American families who established tight-knit communities despite severe racism.

The exhibition was curated by Sharon Diggs-Jackson, a board member of the African American Cultural Center of Long Beach. Diggs spent several months combing through old newspapers, conducting interviews and reading prior research by librarian Claudine Burnett to create a historical timeline from 1880 to 1950.

Growing up, Diggs learned about Black history from her parents, who were active in the Civil Rights Movement. The process of curating this exhibit allowed her to delve further into Long Beach’s history of segregation, discrimination and violence.

“I didn’t know all of the history involved before I was born,” Diggs said. “I didn’t know that I lived where I lived growing up because it was the only place Black people could be. That was hard to know.”

The AACCLB curates different exhibits each month, with February’s exhibit including the work of Black inventors, portraits of Long Beach residents and a photo gallery of Martin Luther King Jr. Diggs sees each exhibit as an opportunity to learn and teach others.

“My first objective when hosting an exhibit is to educate, then to honor the people or subject matter and then later to inspire,” Diggs said. “Everybody who walked through here can learn something about our city… as well as how the Black community has formed.”

The event’s main stage featured live performances throughout the afternoon, including a community drum circle led by Earthlodge Center for Transformation. Board Chair Yardenna Aaron said that village-style performances empower and bond the community at large.

“We make it our business to be able to connect with children, working-age individuals and elders,” Aaron said. “That’s the way we heal. That’s the way we communicate and the way we keep our legacy going for generations to come.”

Founded by Queen Hollins in 2004, the Earthlodge Center for Transformation provides a sanctuary space for under-served women, children and members of the LGBTQ+ community. As a member of the organization for 13 years, Aaron has participated in its numerous community events, ceremonies and rituals that center Black, southern and Indigenous spiritual practices.

Aaron believes that events like the Black Makers Mart are an important way to promote community, learning and diversity.

“Whether it be food, community organizations, music, cultural representation and this beautiful exhibit inside about the legacy of Black people in Long Beach… there’s a little bit of everything for everybody,” Aaron said.

Many attendees were drawn to The Elemental Shop’s booth at the event, which featured assortments of crystals, sage and inclusive tarot decks. Owner Tracy Williams noticed the large racial disparities within the spiritual community, so she opened her own inclusive space to provide educational tools and services for those on their spiritual journeys.

“I know that my culture plays a big part in spirituality, but I wasn’t seeing that show up,” Williams said. “Not only do I think it’s important to see a Black woman in business, but I think it’s important to see Black women on the books and decks.”

Crzydreamr, founded by tarot reader and spiritual coach Ahriell Johnson, tabled alongside The Elemental Shop. Johnson had been searching for a Black-owned metaphysical shop in Long Beach and stumbled upon Williams’ shop on one of her daily walks. Johnson now does tarot readings at the shop on an appointment basis.

“Finding a shop where I can go in and feel at home with family and very close friends is just a dream,” Williams said. “Anything that we can do to contribute to our community and just to help in spiritual evolution and growth – that’s what I’m here for.”

Black History Month celebrations will continue throughout February, including a Fourth Friday’s: Soul Train Edition Event on Feb. 23 and the Museum of Latin American Art’s annual Afro-Latinx Festival on Feb. 25.