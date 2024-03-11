At the center of the event, people walked and danced in colorful dress for the crowd. The circle was surrounded by canopies where attendees sat with friends and family. Photo credit: El Nicklin
Arts & Life, Events, Photo Gallery

‘Keep the culture alive’: Pow Wow returns to CSULB for 51st year

by on

More in Arts & Life:

Tweet
Share
Share

Drumming and singing echoed through Long Beach State’s upper campus as Native American culture was on full display during the 51st annual Pow Wow weekend.

Kicking off Saturday morning, CSULB’s annual Pow Wow highlighted the traditions of Native American people from across the nation, hosting ceremonies and Indigenous vendors.

The Pow Wow is a collaborative effort by the American Indian Studies Program, American Indian Student Council, Division of Student Affairs, Student Life and Development and Associated Students, Inc.

The two-day event began with gourd dancing, a Kiowa warrior dance traditionally performed to honor battles. The event’s inner circle was reserved for dancing and ceremonies as vendors of all kinds took their place outside the circle.

Participants in the event's round dance took part in a variety of ways, from dancing, to linking arms with friends and family to walking.
Participants in the event's round dance took part in a variety of ways, from dancing, to walking to linking arms with friends and family. Photo credit: El Nicklin

“The gourd dancing was taken from our people by the government and so we try and carry on these traditions today and keep it alive in memory of our ancestors. It’s very sacred to us,” said Johnny Chacon, who is also known as “Chidn,” which means “ghost rider” in Apache.

Vendors sold different goods, ranging from traditional Indigenous foods to handmade jewelry and clothing. For Nayely Alvarez, making and selling jewelry is a way to share her culture as a curandera, a traditional Native healer in Indigenous Latin America.

“Since I was a child I loved jewelry, and I said one day when I grow up I’m going to make some for myself,” Alvarez said. “I feel the energy from the stones. I don’t even know what I’m going to create until the stone talks to me.”

Many of the vendors travel to Pow Wows across the West Coast to sell their art, such as Vicky Vasquez, an Indigenous Aztec whose family comes from New Mexico. Vasquez makes ceremonial items such as knives and arrows, many of which include feathers.

“I try to collect the feathers because I believe the feathers have the spirit of the animal and my ancestors taught me that we can get strength from the animals,” Vasquez said.

Feathers were a common visual theme throughout the event, included in jewelry, traditional dress and dreamcatchers.
Feathers were a common visual theme throughout the event, included in jewelry, traditional dress and dream catchers. Photo credit: El Nicklin

The Pow Wow is not only a place to sell items, but also a place to share culture and pass down long-held traditions to new generations.

“It’s super important to have these events because we’re a big community. It’s a way to keep the culture alive. Many people make handmade art, they learn to do it their whole lives and we pass it on,” Vasquez said.

Chacon said that his main motivation for coming to Pow Wows and dancing lies in sharing the sacred traditions with the spectators.

“I come for God. I come for my ancestors, for my family and friends. I come for the spectators and those who do not know our Indigenous ways,” Chacon said. “My prayers go into these dances and you will see it. You will feel it.”

While the Pow Wow serves to connect Indigenous people with each other, it is also an opportunity for non-Indigenous people to learn about the culture.

“I’m glad the Indigenous people are able to express themselves this way,” Long Beach resident Sharon Clinton said. “Indigenous people and African Americans, we have a lot in common, a lot has been taken from us. But we still survive and that touches my heart.”

Some traditional clothing featured elements that rattled, which was exaggerated any time the person wearing the garments danced or jumped. This rattling was synchronized with the live music, which featured percussion and vocalizing.
Some traditional clothing featured elements that rattled, which was exaggerated any time the person wearing the garments danced or jumped. This rattling was often synchronized with the live performances, which featured percussion and vocalizing. Photo credit: El Nicklin
The goods available at the event ranged from delicate beaded jewelry to shirts with powerful messages about uplifting Indigenous people. A shirt available at one of the booths reads, "The Original Founding Fathers: Fighting Terrorism Since 1942" and depicts Indigenous leaders above Mount Rushmore.
The goods available at the event ranged from delicate beaded jewelry to shirts with powerful messages about uplifting Indigenous people. A shirt available at one of the booths reads, "The Original Founding Fathers: Fighting Terrorism Since 1942" and depicts Indigenous leaders above Mount Rushmore. Photo credit: El Nicklin
A shirt reads "You Are Not Forgotten Indigenous Sisters" at the Mission Enterprises booth. Isabela, who was hosting the booth, talked about various handmade goods available there, including earrings that were created by her and her aunts.
A shirt reads "You Are Not Forgotten Indigenous Sisters" at the Mission Enterprises booth. Isabela, who was hosting the booth, talked about various handmade goods available there, including earrings that were created by her and her aunts. Photo credit: El Nicklin
A Grand Entry dancer, adorned in traditional native apparel, parades with others, following the Eagle Staff- a symbol of Indigenous sovereignty.
A Grand Entry dancer, adorned in traditional Native apparel, parades with others, following the Eagle Staff. The staff is a symbol of Indigenous sovereignty. Photo credit: Ellie Creighton
Naye and More sells animal hides, panhuehuetl (hand drums), various goods made with feathers and more. Follow them at @NayeAndMore on Instagram.
Naye and More sells animal hides, panhuehuetl (hand drums), various goods made with feathers and more. Follow them at @NayeAndMore on Instagram. Photo credit: El Nicklin
A banner of the '51st Annual American Indian Pow Wow' hangs up high atop of the bleachers.
A banner recognizing the 51st Annual American Indian Pow Wow at CSULB is displayed high atop the bleachers. Attendees were welcome to sit on the bleachers to watch the dancing going on at the center of the event. Photo credit: Ellie Creighton
Many children were enthusiastic participants in the vendor booths and round dance.
Many children were enthusiastic participants in the vendor booths and round dance. Photo credit: El Nicklin
The Golden State Gourd Society dance together, aligned in a row.
The Golden State Gourd Society dance together, aligned in a row.
Girls in traditional native dress pause for a communal prayer.
Girls in traditional Native dress pause for a communal prayer. Photo credit: Ellie Creighton
Two children help out their family by counting cash at the Azteca Regalia booth.
Two children help out their family by counting cash at the Azteca Regalia booth. Photo credit: El Nicklin
Isabela from Mission Enterprises showed off a few pairs of earrings that she had made by hand. She explained that the center iridescent pieces were outsourced and she added the surrounding beading.
Isabela from Mission Enterprises showed off a few pairs of earrings that she had made by hand. She explained that the center iridescent pieces were outsourced and she added the surrounding beading. Photo credit: El Nicklin
Two attendees feel a coyote pelt as they comment on the goods being sold by Naye and More.
Two attendees feel a coyote pelt as they comment on the goods being sold by Naye and More. Photo credit: El Nicklin
A man in traditional Native dress pauses for a communal prayer.
A man in traditional Native dress pauses for a communal prayer. Photo credit: Ellie Creighton
Grand Entry dancers in Native traditional apparel dance together.
Grand Entry dancers in Native traditional apparel dance together. Photo credit: Ellie Creighton
Grand Jaguar was a booth selling goods on Sunday at the CSULB Pow Wow. Adonias Payola, who was working at the booth, gestured to one of these textiles and explained that it had taken three and a half months to make.
Grand Jaguar was a booth selling goods on Sunday at the CSULB Pow Wow. Adonias Payola, who was working at the booth, gestured to one of these textiles and explained that it had taken three and a half months to make. Photo credit: El Nicklin
Grand Jaguar is a family business selling exclusively handmade goods, some of which come from Guatemala. Follow them at @Grand_Jaguar_ on Instagram.
Grand Jaguar is a family business selling exclusively handmade goods, some of which come from Guatemala. Follow them at @Grand_Jaguar_ on Instagram. Photo credit: El Nicklin
An attendee carries a flag that reads "Mexica Tribe Tenochtitlan." These flags are sold by MexicaTribe on Etsy, who says, "I started by collecting and making ethnic art from my Mexica culture. Now I offer it to others to keep my people&squot;s traditions and art alive."
An attendee carries a flag that reads "Mexica Tribe Tenochtitlan." These flags are sold by MexicaTribe on Etsy, who says, "I started by collecting and making ethnic art from my Mexica culture. Now I offer it to others to keep my people's traditions and art alive." Photo credit: El Nicklin
A Grand Entry dancer walks and sings with others in traditional Native dress.
A Grand Entry dancer walks and sings with others in traditional Native dress.
A Grand Entry dancer, adorned in traditional Native apparel, dances in the central area of the Pow Wow.
A Grand Entry dancer, adorned in traditional Native apparel, dances in the central area of the Pow Wow. Photo credit: Ellie Creighton
A woman gazes at one of the hanging trinkets displayed at an Indigenous vendor's shop.
A woman gazes at one of the hanging trinkets displayed at an Indigenous vendor's shop. Photo credit: Ellie Creighton
A member of the Golden State Gourd Society joins in the last Gourd Dance of the day.
A member of the Golden State Gourd Society joins in the last Gourd Dance of the day on Sunday, March 10. Photo credit: Ellie Creighton
Pow Wow attendees admire the handmade goods available at the Grand Jaguar booth. Adonias Payola, who was working at the booth, explained that these artisan goods have been produced in his family for generations, including by his great grandfather.
Pow Wow attendees admire the handmade goods available at the Grand Jaguar booth. Adonias Payola, who was working at the booth, explained that these artisan goods have been produced in his family for generations, including by his great grandfather. Photo credit: El Nicklin
In the quad during CSULB Pow Wow, the pleasant smells of burning herbs and incense drift through the air.
In the quad during CSULB Pow Wow, the pleasant smells of burning herbs and incense drift through the air. Photo credit: El Nicklin
this is an image
Colorful dream catchers are displayed at a vendor's table.
Colorful dream catchers are displayed at a vendor's table. Photo credit: Ellie Creighton
A man in traditional Native attire joins the Grand Entry.
A man in traditional Native attire joins the Grand Entry. Photo credit: Ellie Creighton

Comments are closed.

Daily 49er newsletter

Instagram