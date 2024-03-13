Phi Tau Fest brings local indie scene to Long Beach State

Bringing music enthusiasts and independent bands together, fraternity Phi Kappa Tau hosted a concert experience where audiences enjoyed live music at the fraternity’s main house at 745 Elm Ave. on March 1.

During Phi Tau Fest, indie bands Arizona Ave, Saint Claire, Subtle Notion and Familiar Faces invited music enthusiasts to experience their dynamic sets of original music and cover songs including “Maple Syrup,” by The Backseat Lovers and “Play That Funky Music White Boy,” by Jim Rovers.

“The show is a positive collection of the community. A bunch of different groups from school are here kind of representing Long Beach Pride,” attendee Victoria Vasquez said. “ [It was] a very relaxed and open atmosphere.”

As more students poured through the gates during the show, the energy of the crowd grew as attendees danced and sang along to their favorite lyrics. By the end of the night, many students, including Ethan Alcoran, felt satisfied with the event’s turnout.

Alcoran, also the guitarist for Arizona Ave, described the crowd’s presence as so energetic that he “could feel the energy from the stage.”

Kobe Mansubi from Saint Claire said, “I could just tell people were enjoying themselves and that’s what’s important to me.”

Long Beach State students could experience a backyard show and participate in the local artist scene for admission prices ranging from $7 to $10.

“These shows are something to do on a Friday that isn’t a frat party but has better music,” said concert-goer Sarah Casper.

Audience member Elyanna Gonzalez said, “Music is a big part of my life, so listening to live music is awesome every time I experience it.”

Backyard shows serve as an opportunity for fans of music to discover new artists and join a community of like-minded attendees.

“There’s so much great music and you don’t hear it if you stick to Spotify and you’re going to miss gems in your local area,” said Cameron McAllister of Saint Claire. “You’ll be able to connect with those people who make the music [at indie concerts].”