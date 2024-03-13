Women’s History Month Kickoff was the start of a month full of empowerment

Associations and students gathered in the University Student Union Ballrooms on March 6 from noon to 2 p.m. for the annual Women’s History Month Kickoff event.

Sponsored by the Women’s and Gender Equity Center and ASI Beach Pride Events, the kickoff created a space for students to join the celebration of past and present women with an afternoon full of live performances, food and crafts.

Daisy Aguirre, the program coordinator for the Women’s and Gender Equity Center, said creating a space for students to celebrate women from different backgrounds was a big motivator for the event.

“It’s really important for our students to feel welcome and included on the campus,” Aguirre said.

Different associations such as Dream Success Center, Multicultural Affairs and Women in Film Association attended the event to provide outreach to attendees. Students gathered around tables in the USU Ballrooms to learn more about the associations and resources.

The Women in Film Association attended the event and shared that their mission is not only to uplift women during March, but to always highlight women and minority voices.

The Women’s Gender and Sexuality Student Association was also at the kickoff, inviting students to attend their “Sex B G8” event on March 12 to build their own contraceptive kits.

University women’s sports teams made an appearance and were also recognized for their hard work. Student athlete development coordinator, Cameron Cecil, said the event was a good opportunity for female athletes to have their moment of celebration.

“Not always do they get all the light when it comes to the world of sports,” Cecil said.

Loud upbeat music was played by live DJ performances from DJ Davyn and DJ Havni from 22 West Media Radio. DJ Havni Rami said her set was created to exclusively feature women musicians in honor of Women’s History Month.

The Women’s Gender and Equity Center hosted activities for attendees to partake in, including painting compact mirrors and pins and creating an “emPOWERment quilt.” Attendee Mitzi Gluntz said the crafts were her favorite part of the event.

Food was served to students after they mingled with the different tables at the event.

This was only the first of 12 events that will be hosted by the Women’s and Gender Equity Center in March to celebrate Women’s History Month.

“It’s very important to remember all the women that paved the way, for not just other women, but for all individuals of all identities, and it’s really important to show that on campus,” Aguirre said.