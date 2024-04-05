Indulging in elegance: Let It Brie celebrates gourmet culture

Let it Brie, an artisanal charcuterie with fine wines and cheeses, is owned by Long Beach State student Joshua Garcia and his partner Hoss Tabrizi.

Located in Downtown Fullerton, this shop has made a name for itself with its customer engagement and product excellence that has shaped Let It Brie’s successful journey.

With a focus on building lasting relationships with clients, particularly valued regulars, Garcia and Tabrizi have cultivated a sense of community around their brand.

“It’s been great. Our customer engagement and our product assembly has been at the center of it all,” Garcia said. “It really creates a memorable experience.”

Before the partnership had come to fruition, the two worked at Jamba Juice. Garcia and Tabrizi have used their collective experience, including the eight years working under Jamba Juice, to integrate into the Let it Brie brand.

“We operated under the Jamba brand for eight years, but we’ve also had our separate ventures in retail,” Tabrizi said.

Despite having no investors within the company, the business partners aren’t deterred from growing their business.

Let it Brie has been open for five years and during this time, Garcia and Tabrizi have built up their website and gained 5,000 followers on their Instagram page.

They advertise their Instagram page by featuring party boards, charcuterie board classes, coupons and more.

Their online endeavors have created a way for the business to connect with the local community in Fullerton and Long Beach State students since Garcia still attends LBSU.

“We’re running a few coupons right now but also bulking up our social media and website advertising. . . we’re always posting cool giveaways, detailed events and discounted items,” Garcia said.

Garcia and Tabrizi remain focused on continued growth and innovation.

Whether expanding their product line, hosting more charcuterie board classes or exploring new marketing opportunities, Garcia and Tabrizi are eager to push boundaries to elevate the Let it Brie experience.

With their passion, entrepreneurial skills and skills in social media marketing, Let it Brie will continue to be a welcome destination for cheese lovers and wine enthusiasts.

Let it Brie is located at 117 E. Commonwealth Ave., Fullerton and for more information about their hours, check out their website.