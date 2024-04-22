Green garden showcase makes sustainability fun

Live music filled the Earl Burns Miller Japanese Garden as guests entered to participate in the Green Generation Showcase, an annual event that promotes environmental awareness and sustainability.

Upon entering the garden, attendees checked in at the front desk and walked down a pathway filled with projects presented on display.

The projects were from students, community organizations and local green businesses. Each one highlighted environmentally conscious related topics, such as the overuse of plastic bags at grocery stores and how sustainable the popular market Trader Joe’s is.

Through the main garden gates, a pathway was designed with stops along the way, the first of which was a table for the Office of Sustainability where attendees could pick up raffle tickets to enter for prizes.

Raffle prizes included items like a new bike, tickets to the Aquarium of the Pacific and free massages.

To the left of the sustainability table, a band played live jazz music while guests mingled and spoke to the different tables that outlined the walkways.

Free massages were offered for attendees by Panacea, a holistic institute located in Long Beach.

Guests were also able to get their faces painted for free by a local volunteer who painted images like flowers and butterflies.

Jenny Sanchez, an attendee at the event, got matching butterflies with her daughter.

“It’s nice to be able to come to events like these that know how to make things fun,” Sanchez said. “I go to a lot of science-based events [my daughter] doesn’t want to go to, but she is enjoying this one.”

Traveling further down the pathway, guests entered the busiest section of the event, which was the food table.

Lines stretched through a gallery of projects and past the free photo booth as people eagerly waited to get plates of fruits, spring rolls, brownies and more.

“I love how cohesive this event is and I think that is important. For example, all the food is served on sustainable plates and the trash is all separated by actual trash and compost,” James Herrera, event attendee said.

“It really shows people how easy it is to incorporate these little changes like separating trash to make a difference at home,” Herrera said.

The event lasted from 4-7 p.m. with most guests staying to the end, anxious to see if they won one of the raffle prizes.

As the sun set, prizes were called out while members of the crowd let out shouts of glee whenever the winner’s name, or a friend’s name, was called.

Future events at the Japanese Garden can be found on the CSULB website.