Views for everyone to enjoy this Valentine’s Day

Whether you are single or not this Valentine’s Day, it can be a high-pressure holiday for anyone. For those who are taken, there’s the stress of planning a date, and if you are single, there’s stress to find a date. Regardless of the position you find yourself in this Valentine’s Day, you can enjoy these views in Long Beach.

The first and most known romantic view is Hilltop Park in Signal Hill. During the day, the park is the perfect place for a picnic. The view at sunset is breathtaking, so dress warm, get close on a bench and enjoy the city skyline with that special someone.

The second view to check out is Bluff Park attached to Junipero Beach. Bluff Park is known for Yoga in the Park, but is also a nice location to have a romantic picnic with your partner. It can also be a quaint place to spend some alone time.

Another view that is great with a partner or friends is the Shoreline Aquatic Park. The park is home to the Lions Lighthouse. You can enjoy a nice stroll along the water and see the Queen Mary right across the way. There are plenty of restaurants to choose from, and if you want to enjoy some nightlife, the Pike is not too far.

The final view to visit is one not far and an unconventional choice. You can find this view at the top of Palo Verde North Parking Structure on campus here at CSULB. This spot is underappreciated, and the view of the pyramid first thing in the morning or at sunset is stunning. You can buy your favorite takeout, listen to music and enjoy the view with your own company from the comfort of your car. Happy Valentine’s Day to everyone.