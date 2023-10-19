Artist Banter S3E4: Diving “straight” into the gray area (ft. Lucy Brown)

In this episode of Artist Banter, host Julia Goldman sits down with theatre arts student, Lucy Brown to discuss her original script, “Straight Play,” a one-act comedy centered around queer experiences within relationships. From her own experiences in the performing arts world to her observations of LGBTQ+ characters in media, Brown discusses the relevance of this intersection in the creation of “Straight Play.”

Host: Julia Goldman

Guest: Lucy Brown

Editor: Julia Goldman

Producers: El Nicklin, Aidan Swanepoel

