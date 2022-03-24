Grad Fair brings ‘prideful’ feelings for Beach graduates and their families

Long Beach State’s annual Grad Fair at the University Bookstore brought excitement for graduating students and their families as they purchased graduation merchandise.

CSULB’s class of 2022 graduates attended the event to buy their caps, gowns, and other graduation needs, and to also take their graduation photos in person.

Erika Marchena, a grad images employee saw how some graduates positively reacted when they received their cap and gowns before taking their portrait.

“They put the robe on, and when they looked at themselves in the mirror they were like ‘Now we’re graduating,’ with pride coming through their eyes,” Marchena said.

Marchena also took graduation portrait photos for her nephew, Angel Cueva, a fourth-year computer science major.

“I’m proud of him [even though] I didn’t show any tears or anything,” she said. “But I felt a knot in my throat.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some graduates were unable to spend time on campus.

Odalys Chacon, a fourth-year sociology major, and a first-generation graduate visited campus for the first time this past Tuesday to get her cap and gown.

“It feels like a bittersweet moment,” Chacon said. “I never got to be on campus as a transfer student because remote classes work better with my job.”

Chacon’s mother, Telma Chacon accompanied her and said how proud she was of her daughter.

“I feel honored for our family, it’s such a good feeling [knowing] it’s everything we’ve worked towards,” Telma said.

Alfredo Carrillo, a mechanical engineering major, and also a first-generation graduate bought his sash at the bookstore after purchasing his cap and gown online but was taken back by the prices.

“The prices are steep [especially for] a $40 sash,” Carrillo said. “I didn’t want to buy extra [graduation] stuff, I’m good with just the necessary items.”

Carillo described how proud he felt when he went to the bookstore with his family to receive his graduation items.

“I feel very accomplished,” he said. “My family was very happy. I was just ready to graduate from here.”

The Grad Fair event will continue until Thursday, March 24 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at University Bookstore.