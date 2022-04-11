Long Beach State cancels winter commencement ceremony plans

Long Beach State President Jane Close Conoley announced via email on Monday, April 11 that the winter commencement ceremony at the Walter Pyramid would no longer happen due to “a number of logistical considerations.”

Conoley told the Daily Forty-Niner on Thursday, March 17 that CSULB had intentions to create a name reading and stage walking graduation for students who were “unhappy” with the Angel Stadium arrangement.

“While we will continue to explore possibilities for future years, a number of logistical considerations, including impacts to our NCAA Division 1 athletics programs, will not allow for us to proceed with Winter ceremonies in the short term,” Conoley wrote in the email.

Conoley also wrote that the current model for graduation was not ideal due to the increase in graduation numbers, the “complexity” of May ceremonies, and the type of program components which included name reading and stage walking.

“Should an approach for a winter commencement remain a viable solution in our overall planning for how we can best celebrate our Beach graduates, we will keep our community updated,” Conoley wrote.

For additional commencement ceremony information, visit their website.