Long Beach State hosts cultural graduation ceremonies

The Division of Student Affairs team will be hosting the Long Beach State Cultural Graduation Celebrations (CGC) in addition to the traditional commencement ceremony to honor student diversity, acknowledge racial identities, and celebrate college careers.

Chicano/Latino Graduation Celebration

The CSULB Latinx Student Union and the Division of Student Affairs are inviting Latinx Beach graduates to celebrate their academic accomplishments at this ceremony. Due to high demand, there will be two graduation dates.

In order to participate, graduates must register before Friday, April 22.

Session one: Sunday, May 15 at 10:00 a.m.

Graduates check-in at 8:00 a.m.

Doors open for guests at 9:00 a.m.

The ceremony begins at 10:00 a.m.

Session two: Sunday, May 15 at 4:00 p.m.

Graduates check-in at 2:00 p.m.

Doors open for guests at 3:00 p.m.

The ceremony begins at 4:00 p.m.

Location: Walter Pyramid

Cost to participate: $50

Attire: Graduates must wear their cap and gown.

Participants will receive:

Four Complimentary Guest Tickets (only 3 additional guest tickets may be purchased for $5 each ONLY during registration – no ticket needed for the graduate)

Four Invitations and Envelopes

One Sash

One Certificate

One Grad Gift – Mug

Two Programs

Group Photo emailed after the event

Undocu Graduation

The Undocumented Empowered Leaders (FUEL) and the Dream Success Center invite Beach graduates to celebrate their academic accomplishments at this ceremony on Saturday, May 14 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

In order to participate, graduates must register before Friday, April 22.

Location: University Student Union ballrooms

Cost to participate: $0

Attire: Graduates must wear their cap and gown.

RSVP information on how to apply to be a speaker at the conference. Contact the Dream Success Center at [email protected] for more information.

Black/Pan-African Graduation

Beach graduates will be recognized for their accomplishments on Saturday, May 14.

Graduates check-in at 12 p.m.

Doors open for guests at 1 p.m.

The ceremony begins at 2 p.m.

In order to participate, graduates must register by Friday, April 22.

Location: Walter Pyramid

Cost to participate: $45

Attire: Graduates must wear their cap and gown.

Participants will receive:

Three Complimentary Guest Tickets (additional guest tickets may be purchased for $5 each ONLY during registration – no ticket needed for the graduate)

Five Announcements with Envelopes

One Traditional Kente Sash

One Celebration T-Shirt

One Certificate

One Program

American Indian Graduation Celebration

American Indian Student Services, American Indian Studies Program, and American Indian Student Council will be celebrating the academic accomplishments of Native American, American Indian, and Alaska Native students at CSULB on May 15 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

In order to participate, graduates must register before Friday, April 22.

Location: University Student Union ballrooms

Cost to participate: $0

Participants will receive: Commemorative medallion

Contact Anna Nazarian at [email protected] for more information.

Cambodian Graduation Celebration

The Cambodian Student Society invites Cambodian students to celebrate their academic accomplishments at this ceremony on Sunday, May 15 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

In order to participate, graduates must register before Friday, April 22.

Location: University Student Union ballrooms

Cost to participate: $30

Participants will receive:

One stole

One certificate

Light refreshments at Celebration

Contact CSULB Cultural grads at [email protected] for more information.

Lavender Graduation Celebration

The CSULB LGBTQIA+ Community and the Division of Student Affairs invites LGBTQIA+ identified students to celebrate their academic accomplishments at this ceremony on Wednesday, May 18 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

In order to participate, graduates must register before Friday, April 22.

Location: University Student Union ballrooms

Cost to participate: $0

Attire: Graduates must wear their graduation cap and gown.

Participants may purchase and receive:

A limited supply of Lavender graduation sashes and rainbow graduation cap tassels are available for purchase on a first-come, first-serve basis. Graduates can purchase their a sash or rainbow tassel here.

Contact Trace Camacho at [email protected] for more information.

Pacific Islander Graduation Celebration & Luau

The Pacific Islanders Association and the Division of Student Affairs will be celebrating Pacific Islander students’ accomplishments on Sunday, May 15 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

In order to participate, graduates must register before Friday, April 22.

Location: University Student Union ballrooms

Cost to participate: $0 for graduates and their two guests

Participants will receive:

Two complimentary guest tickets

Additional tickets may be purchased at $10 each here.

Contact CSULB Cultural grads at [email protected] for more information.

Pilipino Graduation Celebration

The Pilipino American Coalition invites Pilipino students to celebrate their academic accomplishments on Saturday, May 14 at 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

In order to participate, graduates must register before Friday, April 22.

Location: University Students Union ballrooms

Cost to participate: $40

Attire: Graduates must wear their graduation cap and gown.

Participants will receive:

Maximum 5 Complimentary Guest Tickets (graduates do not need a ticket)

One Stole

Certificate of Participation

Group Photo emailed after the event

Contact CSULB Cultural Grads at [email protected] for more information.

Vietnamese Cultural Graduation

The Vietnamese Student Association invites Vietnamese students to celebrate their academic accomplishments on Saturday, May 14 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

In order to participate, graduates must register before Friday, April 22.

Location: University Student Union ballrooms

Cost to participate: $35

Attire: Graduates must wear their cap and gown.

Participants will receive:

Five Complimentary Guest Tickets (only 10 additional guest tickets may be purchased for $5 each ONLY during registration – no ticket needed for the graduate)

One Stole

One Certificate

Light Refreshments at Celebration

Contact CSULB Cultural Grads at [email protected] for more information.