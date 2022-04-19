John Brockie sworn in as university police chief

Former Captain John Brockie was sworn in as the new Chief of Police for the Long Beach State Police Department on Monday, April 11, replacing Fernando Solorzano, who retired last month.

Scott Apel, the vice president of administration and finance, swore Brockie in an oath of honor. After, Brockie stepped up to the podium to address the audience.

“Thank you to everyone here today,” Brockie said. “To see so many friends, coworkers, fellow law enforcement officers, and members of the Long Beach community means a great deal to me.”

Brockie thanked his family for their continuous support.

“My wife has been supportive throughout my career, especially when I was working nights and holidays… and when I went back to college to earn a degree not once, but twice,” Brockie said.

Solorzano said he was excited when he heard Brockie wanted to join the university’s police department. Brockie had transferred from the California State University, Fullerton, where he served as a university police officer for over 20 years.

“I can tell you today [Brockie] has just done a novel job coming over and being a leader for this organization,” Solorzano said.

Brockie addressed the department and said he was proud to be their chief. The ceremony concluded with the swearing-in of two new officers at the UPD, Nick Soewono, and Michael Faxon, who were accompanied by their families as Brockie gave them their badges.