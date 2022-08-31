Heatwave strikes Southern California

A major heat wave is expected to hit Southern California starting Wednesday. Raising temperatures inland will be over 100 degrees by this weekend and everyone is advised to take necessary precautions to avoid heat related illnesses.

The National Weather Service has announced that excessive heat wave watches have been issued for Southern California, Southern Nevada and Western Arizona. The heat wave is expected to last from Wednesday, Aug. 31, through Monday, Sept. 5.

Residents in Los Angeles County can anticipate the Inland Empire to reach 100 degrees or higher and coastal areas can expect temperatures in the upper 80s. Long Beach is forecasting highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Temperatures will peak this Thursday through Sunday.

Extremely high temperatures increase the risk of heat related illness such as heatstroke and heat exhaustion. When a heatstroke occurs, the body’s temperature can rise to 106 degrees or higher within 10 to 15 minutes, according to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This can cause permanent damage or even death if the person does not receive emergency treatment.

It is important to recognize the signs of heatstroke. These include hot, dry skin or profuse sweating, confusion, slurred speech, seizures, loss of consciousness and very high body temperature.

Heat exhaustion occurs as the body’s response to an excessive loss of water and salt, typically due to excessive sweating in high temperatures.

Signs of heat exhaustion include, but are not limited to headache, nausea, dizziness, weakness, irritability, elevated body temperature, excessive sweating and decreased urination.

To prevent the risk of heat related illness it’s advised to limit outdoor activities, if possible. If you work outside or spend time outdoors, try to wear lightweight clothing, wear sunscreen, take breaks in the shade whenever possible and drink plenty of fluids.

The internal temperature of a car can reach up to 130 to 172 degrees when the weather is between 80 to 100 degrees outside. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstance.

If you or anyone experiences signs of heat related illness, call 911 immediately.