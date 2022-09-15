Queen Elizabeth II was no stranger to Long Beach

The late Queen Elizabeth II had a historical trend of visits with U.S. presidents, her first being with President Ronald Reagan and First Lady Nancy Reagan in an official “Tour of the USA”.

The queen visited Reagan’s Rancho Del Cielo ranch estate near Santa Barbara in 1983, and from there traveled through many cities in California, including the city of Long Beach.

She traveled with the president and his wife on this tour, Her Majesty the Queen and Nancy Reagan were seen attending a concert after dinner in Long Beach.

President Reagan called the queen “a truly fine and gracious lady” and a “delightful person” in a 1983 interview with the London Sunday Times. However, Long Beach State students and faculty, many of whom were born 50 years into Queen Elizabeth’s reign, had mixed views on the news of her death on Thursday.

“She led a very privileged life, but at the same time, her whole life centered around being a symbol,” said Rob Schraff, a U.S. History professor. “In a way you could feel bad that she didn’t get to live a normal human life, but I don’t.”

Some students expressed statements of indifference in regard to the queen’s death. Russell Baquir, a second-year art major, said he had expected the queen’s death for a while, but still found it crazy when it happened.

“I have no personal connection to the event, but I think it’s a monumental event for the people of England that is,” said Zachary Gillet, a kinesiology major.

Her Majesty leaves behind a legacy as being the longest-serving monarch in British history along with being loved by millions of people since her coronation in June of 1953.

“My queen died a long time ago,” said Reagan C., a graduate history student. “Rest in peace Diana, the people’s princess.”