ASI Senate discusses annual night walk, adding microwaves to upper campus

The Associated Student Inc. senate discussed the upcoming night walk, installing microwaves on the upper campus and the tour of Walter Pyramid’s interior facilities during their weekly meeting on Wednesday.

Fatima Zeferino, chief diversity officer, discussed the upcoming annual Night Walk at the start of the meeting. The night walk is held after dark and is a conjoined effort with the University Student Union, CSULB PD and student government officers to ensure campus safety in the evening.

Zeferino said the night walk would take place after the daylights saving time change on Sunday, although no specific date was given.

The chief diversity officer added that the would take place around 5 p.m.-7 p.m.

Multiple ASI members agreed that the night walk would help the campus immensely.

Teresa Falcon, the senator-at-large, added that one of the focus points of the night walk would be to check on the emergency blue poles. With the pandemic, it has been a while since the lights have been used and the night walk would make sure they are functioning properly.

Falcon said that there is the possibility of adding new emergency blue lights, allowing people on campus easier access to emergency phones in case of any danger.

“I would like the night walk to be able to add lights on the walkways,” College of Liberal Arts senator Stephanie Marquez said. “There isn’t enough lighting to feel safe and walk around at night.”

Zeferino expressed that student insight would benefit campus safety.

“Currently, the night walk is only available to student government officers, but I want to bring along students so they will be able to give their input on campus,” Zeferino said.

Nidhin Varghese, College of Education senator, inquired about adding microwaves to the upper campus.

Diamond Byrd, ASI Vice President, explained how the effort to add microwaves is progressing.

“I am currently in contact with the 49er shop regarding the possibility of adding microwaves on the upper side of campus,” Byrd said.

Byrd did not offer an estimated time on when the microwaves will be added.

Giselle Garcia, senator-at-large, brought up the topic of the Walter Pyramid tour at the end of the meeting. The tour will be a maintenance check-up inside the pyramid to ensure everything is up to date.

The tour will be led by ASI officers and will take place on Nov. 16 from 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. The tour will be open to the public.