Deceased student found in Parkside North

By: Christal Gaines-Emory and Richie Rodriguez

A residential student was found dead in the second story shower of the Parkside North building Sunday night.

According to a campus-wide email sent by Vice President of Student Affairs Beth Lesen on Tuesday at 1 p.m., there was no evidence of foul play.

“On Sunday night, a housing and residential life staff member responded to a call from an RA saying that a residential student had reported that a shower had been running for hours without a break,” Lesen said. “After trying to communicate with the student in the bathroom, the door was opened by the staff member and a deceased male student was found in the running shower.”

During the first assessment on the scene, the coroner reported that the death was due to natural causes. An autopsy and medical examination has yet to be conducted by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.

“I hope that we will rely on the information provided by qualified professionals who responded instead of speculating out of respect for those mourning this loss,” Lesen said. “Speculation can be very hurtful to those mourning the loss of a loved one.”

According to Lt. Carol Almaguer, UPD responded to the call at 11:30 p.m. on Sunday and three officers were on the scene, including Chief John Brockie.

“The initial cause of death was a pre-existing medical reason, the autopsy has not been confirmed,” Almaguer said.

Students in urgent need of mental health support are encouraged to reach out to the Beach Crisis Text Line by texting “BEACH” to 74174 or contact Counseling and Psychological Services.

This story will be updated as more information is provided about the incident.